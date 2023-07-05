Home Cities Bengaluru

160 flat owners lose occupancy papers in Bengaluru

Palike cites major violations by builder of Casa Grande Lorenza apartment complex

Published: 05th July 2023 08:32 AM

Builders, Building , Real Estate , construction

For representational purposes.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a shocking move, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has withdrawn the occupancy certificates it had given to 160 flats of a luxury residential project in Yehalanka. Its order cited major violations by the builder and an unsatisfactory response to its notice issued six months ago.

The order was issued by the Joint Director of BBMP (Town Planning) on July 1. Nearly 100 families are presently residing in the posh apartment  -- Casa Grande Lorenza -- on Kogilu Main Road in Bellahalli comprising 2 BHK and 3 BHK houses.  

The Casa Grande Lorenza apartment complex located
in Bellahalli | Express

Among the owners is Bagewadi Shashidhar, who blew the whistle on the violations committed by the builder Casa Grande Garden City Builder Private Limited last year. “I bought two flats here for Rs 1.3 crore in 2019, a 2BHK and a 3BHK. The project which began in 2017-2018 was to be completed by October 2020. The builder managed to get an occupancy certificate from BBMP on January 28, 2022,” he told TNIE. 

However, there were numerous violations. “There was a 40% deviation and a set back (open space from building to the plot) violation wherein the space was sold to those in the ground floors. The fire safety norms are not in place. The solar water heaters too have not been provided violating the bylaws laid down by the BBMP. The NoC from Karnataka State Pollution Control Board is not there and they have issued five show cause notices,” said Shashidhar, an engineer.

The fire safety norms have not been complied with. Sewage treatment plants are malfunctioning and rainwater harvesting structures are not there, he added. “It is really risky for anyone to reside here and hence I decided to raise the red flag on the problems,” the home buyer said. BBMP had already issued a notice in January pointing out the violations. The builder was not able to give a satisfactory response, the order added.

TAGS
Bengaluru Yehalanka BBMP
