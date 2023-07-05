Bengaluru hotelier refuses to pay hafta, attacked with knife

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old hotelier was attacked by a criminal for refusing to give him hafta. The incident happened around 7pm on Sunday near NGEF Layout in Ramamurthynagar. The accused demanded money from the victim to let him run his business without any hassle. When the victim refused to give the money stating the business was dull, the accused attacked him with a knife and left the spot warning him to heed to his demand, failing which he will not allow him to run the business.

The victim, identified as V Sahanesh Reddy, is a resident of OMBR Layout in Doddabanaswadi and runs ‘Grab and Go’ restaurant in the East of NGEF Layout. The accused has been identified as Vicky of Banaswadi. In his complaint, Reddy stated that he was inside his hotel along with his friend David, when the accused barged in claiming to be a rowdy.

“The accused ordered Reddy to give hafta on a daily basis if the business had to continue. He then attacked the victim with a knife and left the place threatening him with dire consequences. David then took Reddy to KR Puram Government Hospital for treatment,” said an officer based on the complainant’s statements.

The police have detained Vicky and are interrogating him. He is unemployed and intended to assert his dominance in the area.

“Reddy’s friend, identified as Jai alias Jai Kumar, who is a professional sub-contractor, had to give money to Vicky. As Jai went incommunicado, the accused went in search of him near the victim’s hotel. When Vicky asked Reddy about Jai, the latter did not give a satisfactory reply, following which an argument ensued. As the accused told Reddy to inform Jai to return his money, the latter mistook it for hafta,” read Vicky’s statements with the police. A case has been registered against the accused. Further investigations on.

