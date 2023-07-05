Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru hotelier refuses to pay hafta, attacked with knife

The police have detained Vicky and are interrogating him. He is unemployed and intended to assert his dominance in the area.

Published: 05th July 2023 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Crime, Stab

Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old hotelier was attacked by a criminal for refusing to give him hafta. The incident happened around 7pm on Sunday near NGEF Layout in Ramamurthynagar. The accused demanded money from the victim to let him run his business without any hassle. When the victim refused to give the money stating the business was dull, the accused attacked him with a knife and left the spot warning him to heed to his demand, failing which he will not allow him to run the business.

The victim, identified as V Sahanesh Reddy, is a resident of OMBR Layout in Doddabanaswadi and runs ‘Grab and Go’ restaurant in the East of NGEF Layout. The accused has been identified as Vicky of Banaswadi. In his complaint, Reddy stated that he was inside his hotel along with his friend David, when the accused barged in claiming to be a rowdy.

“The accused ordered Reddy to give hafta on a daily basis if the business had to continue. He then attacked the victim with a knife and left the place threatening him with dire consequences. David then took Reddy to KR Puram Government Hospital for treatment,” said an officer based on the complainant’s statements.

The police have detained Vicky and are interrogating him. He is unemployed and intended to assert his dominance in the area.

“Reddy’s friend, identified as Jai alias Jai Kumar, who is a professional sub-contractor, had to give money to Vicky. As Jai went incommunicado, the accused went in search of him near the victim’s hotel. When Vicky asked Reddy about Jai, the latter did not give a satisfactory reply, following which an argument ensued. As the accused told Reddy to inform Jai to return his money, the latter mistook it for hafta,” read Vicky’s statements with the police. A case has been registered against the accused. Further investigations on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NGEF Layout Ramamurthynagar
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp