Freshers’ party tiff led to student’s murder in Bengaluru, eight arrested 

Published: 05th July 2023 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The murder of 17-year-old EK Suhail near his college in Manjunathanagar was solved with the arrest of eight accused, including seven minors. Suhail, a II PU Commerce student residing on 9th cross of Mahaganapathinagar, was attacked on Monday around 2.30 pm. He breathed his last around 4pm. 

“Of the eight accused, only one is a major, 18-year-old Yogesh. On July 1, there was a freshers’ party in the college. During the party, a fight broke out between the victim and one of the accused. The victim was upset after the accused stamped his feet while dancing. Suhail allegedly assaulted the accused and humiliated him in front of other students,” said an officer who is part of the investigation.

The accused then ganged up with some students from other colleges. They hatched a plot to kill Suhail. As July 2 was a Sunday and the college was closed, they decided to carry out the plan on Monday. That afternoon, they waited outside the college for Suhail to leave. When he came out, two bike-borne assailants attacked him just 50 metres from the college and fled the scene.

“The fight during the freshers’ party in college resulted in the murder. The accused hatched a plot and attacked the victim outside the college,” Laxman Nimbargi, DCP (West) told the media. Yogesh was remanded in judicial custody while the other seven minors were sent to a state boys’ home. Basaveshwara Nagar police registered a case of murder.

