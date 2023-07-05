Home Cities Bengaluru

Ganja worth Rs 50 lakh seized, 4 held in Maharashtra

Girinagar police faced stiff opposition from the family of the accused at Jalna, when they had gone to arrest them.

Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Girinagar police arrested four drug peddlers, including three from the same family, at Jalna in Maharashtra. 

Police recovered 96 kg of ganja, worth around Rs 50 lakh, from the four peddlers. The accused are identified as Akash, Amul, Rahul and Syed Sadik. The trio was running a garage at Jalna. After coming in contact with Sadik, they started peddling drugs.

Girinagar police faced stiff opposition from the family of the accused at Jalna, when they had gone to arrest them. The family even filed a case of kidnap with Maharashtra police, alleging that their 
family members were abducted by unidentified miscreants. 

Meanwhile, Maharashtra police then followed Girinagar police, who were on their way to the city with the drug peddlers. The city police were stopped at a toll gate, and Maharashtra police, after finding out the identity of the former, let them go. Further investigations are on.

