Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar seeks feasibility report

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Continuing his meeting with experts for the second day on Tuesday, Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar asked AECOM, the international agency dealing with infrastructure designs, to come up with a feasibility report on having tunnel roads to ease traffic congestion in the city.

Representatives of AECOM India were asked to give a presentation in the Karnataka Assembly during Zero Hour.

However, with BJP lawmakers staging a walkout, the meeting on tunnel roads was held at Shivakumar’s office in Vidhana Soudha.

Officials from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Bengaluru Development Authority and other agencies attended the meeting.

“The meeting continued for almost two hours. The minister spoke about de-congesting Bengaluru. He wanted a feasibility report on tunnel roads. Shivakumar and officials of various departments were impressed by the double-decker tunnel road concept, exclusive lanes for two-wheelers and other ideas,” an official said.

