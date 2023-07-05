Home Cities Bengaluru

NCBS sets up Rohini Nilekani Centre for Brain and Mind 

Published: 05th July 2023

​ Chairperson of Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies, Rohini Nilekani, at the Rohini Nilekani Centre for Brain and Mind, at NCBS Campus, in Bengaluru on Tuesday ​

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) on Tuesday announced the launch of Rohini Nilekani Centre for Brain and Mind, a centre dedicated to advancing Indian research and practice pertaining to neuro-developmental disorders and mental health.

The centre will focus on the long-term examination of environmental and genetic factors involved in brain development which underlie severe mental illnesses.

It will support research through its partnership with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) and NCBS’ therapeutic practices pertaining to five mental disorders -- schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, addiction, obsessive-compulsive disorder and dementia. 

