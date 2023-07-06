Angry with wife, Bengaluru man slashes mom-in-law’s face with blade, flees

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 37-year-old woman got around 34 stitches all over her face after her son-in-law attacked her with a blade. The accused, Manjunath (27), was upset with his wife who had returned to her parents’ house after a fight. He went in search of her, but she was not at home.

He asked his mother-in-law, Bhavani, but she did not give him a satisfactory reply. Frustrated, Manjunath took a blade from his shirt pocket and slashed her face multiple times. She is undergoing treatment in Victoria Hospital. The incident took place between 11 pm and 11.50 pm on Sunday, when Bhavani was alone at home. The victim’s oldest daughter, Suhana, rushed her mother to KC General Hospital and from there to Victoria Hospital for treatment.

“We are unable to recognise my mother’s face as it is completely disfigured. She is in extreme pain due to the 34 stitches all over her face,” Suhana told TNIE. Bhavani, a resident of Kamalanagar, filed a complaint with Basaveshwara Nagar police station on Monday afternoon. The accused, a resident of Srirampura and an auto driver, is on the run.

“The accused had married the victim’s second daughter Chaitra. It was a love marriage. Chaitra had returned to her parents’ house as her husband was not taking good care of her. The accused would visit his in-laws’ house and fight with his wife. On Sunday night, Manjunath came to take her back, and when he did not see her, he called Suhana, who had also gone out.

When he did not get a satisfactory reply, he abused Bhavani and Suhana,” said an officer who is part of investigations. Basaveshwara Nagar police registered a case of attempt to murder (IPC 307) along with other sections of the IPC against the accused, who is at large.

