Biocon Biologics’ Humira biosimilar now available in US for rheumatoid arthritis patients

The company also offers a robust patient support programme -- HULIO360, providing benefits like verification and prior authorisation support, copay assistance, a bridge programme for eligible patients

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Biocon Biologics Ltd has announced that HULIO (adalimumab-fkjp) injection, a biosimilar for Humira (adalimumab) -- used to treat rheumatoid arthritis -- is now available for patients in the US, after five years of experience in Europe and two years in Canada.

HULIO meets the rigorous biosimilar approval standards of the FDA. Like Humira, HULIO is citrate-free and is made without natural rubber latex (to help reduce hypersensitivity reactions). The company also offers a robust patient support programme -- HULIO360, providing benefits like verification and prior authorisation support, copay assistance, a bridge programme for eligible patients, and at-home nurse injection training.

“The launch of HULIO, our biosimilar adalimumab, is an important milestone as it expands our well-known biosimilar product offering to patients in the United States. This launch builds on our strong presence in oncology and diabetes and reaffirms our commitment to enabling affordable access to biologics,” said Shreehas Tambe, CEO and MD, Biocon Biologics Ltd.  

“We are pleased to make HULIO, a patient-friendly, two-click, pre-filled pen available in the US for patients with certain inflammatory diseases,” said Mathew Erick, Chief Commercial Officer of Advanced Markets, Biocon Biologics Ltd.

