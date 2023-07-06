Boarding display screens at Kempegowda International Airport go blank, fixed after an hour

Home Cities Bengaluru

Many people were standing in front of the screens waiting for their boarding gates to appear, Sharma added.

Bengaluru Airport

Representational image of Kempegowda International Airport (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Flyers were left in the lurch for almost an hour at Terminal 1 of Kempegowda International Airport on Wednesday morning when display screens that specify boarding gates for flights malfunctioned. 

Among those waiting to find out his boarding gate was IT professional Amit Sharma, who was to take an Indigo flight (6E 855) from Bengaluru to Hyderabad. “I had already done my web check-in on Wednesday morning and had no check-in baggage too.

The e-ticket does not specify a boarding gate unlike the physical boarding pass given to those who hand over luggage to be checked-in. So, I had no idea about my boarding gate and kept waiting for it in front of the display screens around 6.40 pm. I noticed three blank display boards,” he said.

Many people were standing in front of the screens waiting for their boarding gates to appear, Sharma added. “I saw them move around and check out screens too.” “The display was not working for a short while,” confirmed an airport source. “It was restored soon. There was no impact on flights at all,” the source added.

