Karnataka High Court: Elderly can hire lawyers to fight cases before AC, DC 

Quashing the Udupi DC’s order, the court directed that the order copy be forwarded to the chief secretary to notify ACs and DCs under the Act, to permit representation of advocates.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court came to the rescue of senior citizens by empowering them to take legal assistance by engaging advocates to represent their cases before Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and Deputy Commissioners (DCs), by rendering Section 17 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, unenforceable, as it is ultra vires Section 30 of the Advocates’ Act.   

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order while allowing the petition filed by an 82-year-old person from Udupi district, questioning the order dated February 21, 2023, issued by the DC. It denied representation of the petitioner by an advocate in the appeal proceedings against his children, citing prohibition under Section 17 of the Act to engage an advocate.   

Quashing the Udupi DC’s order, the court directed that the order copy be forwarded to the chief secretary to notify ACs and DCs under the Act, to permit representation of advocates. Rejecting the apprehension of the government advocate that entry of an advocate would delay proceedings or jeopardise the object behind the Act, the court said an advocate would neither delay proceedings nor jeopardise the object of the Act, but would streamline proceedings to be as per law.

The court said the petitioner’s contention merits acceptance as he is an octogenarian seeking protection under the Act. “Looking at the age of the petitioner, he could not defend himself in contra-distinction to the vehement defence put up by his children. This has resulted in a fractured order passed by the AC, as there is only a direction -- that the petitioner and his wife should not be disturbed from the house, but there is no order to maintain the petitioner,” the court added.  

“In cases where the petitioners are more than 60, 70 or 80 years, they would not be in a position to defend their own case, and would sometimes become tongue-tied in the face of the vehement opposition put up by the children. Apart from the legality of the issue, the facts of the case at hand are grave enough to permit assistance by a legal practitioner,” the court noted.     

