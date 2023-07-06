Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka post office to open 60 more dak centres to give fillip to exports

On benefits for customers, Kumar said pick-up facility for bulk customers, packaging solutions, guidance on customers documentation and generation of Import Export Code (IEC) will be available. 

Published: 06th July 2023 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

post office

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To boost exports from the state, the Karnataka Postal Circle will open 60 more export facilitation centres (Dak Niryat Kendras) in all its head-offices and a few sub-post offices. It has set itself an ambitious target of setting them all up by August 15. Ten such kendras are presently operational in Chamarajpet and Dooravani Nagar in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Saraswatipuram, Channapatna, Dharwad, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Belagavi and Bidar.

An export centre at Chamarajpet

“This is part of an effort to set up such centres in every state. They will be near the place of production thereby offering a big boost for manufacturers. All our 56 head post offices will have such a centre shortly and three of them have already opened them up,” Chief Postmaster General (CPMG), Karnataka Postal Circle, S Rajendra Kumar told TNIE on Wednesday.  

Documents relating to export items can be submitted online and parcels booked at any Niryat Kendra. They will be despatched to Bengaluru with the customs clearance done at the Foreign Post Office in Chamarajpet. “Earlier, traders had to depute staff to physically come down to Bengaluru and get the clearance for their international consignments. This need not be done anymore,” he said.

Citing an instance, the CPMG said after a facilitation centre was opened in Belagavi, a homoeopathic outlet there has started despatching medicines to the United States easily. “Manufacturers will be able to boost their exports manifold as the despatch centre will be in their vicinity and the process too will be simple,” the CPMG added.

On benefits for customers, Kumar said pick-up facility for bulk customers, packaging solutions, guidance on customers documentation and generation of Import Export Code (IEC) will be available. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Postal Circle Dak Niryat Kendras
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp