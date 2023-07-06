Karnataka post office to open 60 more dak centres to give fillip to exports

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: To boost exports from the state, the Karnataka Postal Circle will open 60 more export facilitation centres (Dak Niryat Kendras) in all its head-offices and a few sub-post offices. It has set itself an ambitious target of setting them all up by August 15. Ten such kendras are presently operational in Chamarajpet and Dooravani Nagar in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Saraswatipuram, Channapatna, Dharwad, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Belagavi and Bidar.

An export centre at Chamarajpet

“This is part of an effort to set up such centres in every state. They will be near the place of production thereby offering a big boost for manufacturers. All our 56 head post offices will have such a centre shortly and three of them have already opened them up,” Chief Postmaster General (CPMG), Karnataka Postal Circle, S Rajendra Kumar told TNIE on Wednesday.

Documents relating to export items can be submitted online and parcels booked at any Niryat Kendra. They will be despatched to Bengaluru with the customs clearance done at the Foreign Post Office in Chamarajpet. “Earlier, traders had to depute staff to physically come down to Bengaluru and get the clearance for their international consignments. This need not be done anymore,” he said.

Citing an instance, the CPMG said after a facilitation centre was opened in Belagavi, a homoeopathic outlet there has started despatching medicines to the United States easily. “Manufacturers will be able to boost their exports manifold as the despatch centre will be in their vicinity and the process too will be simple,” the CPMG added.

On benefits for customers, Kumar said pick-up facility for bulk customers, packaging solutions, guidance on customers documentation and generation of Import Export Code (IEC) will be available.

BENGALURU: To boost exports from the state, the Karnataka Postal Circle will open 60 more export facilitation centres (Dak Niryat Kendras) in all its head-offices and a few sub-post offices. It has set itself an ambitious target of setting them all up by August 15. Ten such kendras are presently operational in Chamarajpet and Dooravani Nagar in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Saraswatipuram, Channapatna, Dharwad, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Belagavi and Bidar. An export centre at Chamarajpet“This is part of an effort to set up such centres in every state. They will be near the place of production thereby offering a big boost for manufacturers. All our 56 head post offices will have such a centre shortly and three of them have already opened them up,” Chief Postmaster General (CPMG), Karnataka Postal Circle, S Rajendra Kumar told TNIE on Wednesday. Documents relating to export items can be submitted online and parcels booked at any Niryat Kendra. They will be despatched to Bengaluru with the customs clearance done at the Foreign Post Office in Chamarajpet. “Earlier, traders had to depute staff to physically come down to Bengaluru and get the clearance for their international consignments. This need not be done anymore,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Citing an instance, the CPMG said after a facilitation centre was opened in Belagavi, a homoeopathic outlet there has started despatching medicines to the United States easily. “Manufacturers will be able to boost their exports manifold as the despatch centre will be in their vicinity and the process too will be simple,” the CPMG added. On benefits for customers, Kumar said pick-up facility for bulk customers, packaging solutions, guidance on customers documentation and generation of Import Export Code (IEC) will be available.