No sweat    

Dr Akanksha Singh Cornuit By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hyperhidrosis, or excessive sweating in the underarm area, can be an embarrassing and uncomfortable condition that affects individuals of all genders. Excessive sweat stains, unpleasant odours, and the constant need to change clothes can significantly impact one’s confidence and quality of life. Fortunately, there are several effective treatment options available specifically designed to address armpit hyperhidrosis. Here, we will explore some of these treatments and help you regain control over your excessive sweating.

Prescription Strength Antiperspirants

In cases where over-the-counter antiperspirants do not provide sufficient relief, prescription-strength antiperspirants may be necessary. These antiperspirants contain higher concentrations of active ingredients, such as aluminum chloride hexahydrate, and can be obtained through a healthcare professional. Prescription-strength antiperspirants offer increased effectiveness in controlling excessive sweating and can be particularly beneficial for individuals with severe armpit hyperhidrosis.

Topical Antiperspirants

One of the simplest and most readily accessible treatment options for armpit hyperhidrosis is the use of topical antiperspirants. These products typically contain aluminum chloride, which helps block sweat glands and reduce excessive sweating. Look for antiperspirants specifically designed for armpit use and apply them to clean, dry skin. For optimal results, it is recommended to apply antiperspirants at night before bed.

Botox Injections

Botulinum toxin injections, commonly known as Botox injections, have proven to be an effective treatment option for armpit hyperhidrosis. The toxin works by blocking the chemical signals that stimulate sweat glands, thereby reducing sweating in the treated area. Botox injections for armpit hyperhidrosis are administered by a healthcare professional and provide relief that lasts for several months. Regular follow-up appointments may be necessary to maintain the results.

Iontophoresis

Iontophoresis is a non-invasive treatment that involves passing a mild electrical current through water or a wet pad applied to the underarms. This treatment is believed to temporarily block sweat glands and provide relief from excessive sweating. Iontophoresis can be done at home using specialised devices or administered in a medical setting. Consistency is key, as regular treatments over several weeks are typically required to achieve optimal results.

Laser Therapy

Laser therapy, such as laser ablation or laser lipolysis, has emerged as a promising treatment for armpit hyperhidrosis. These procedures target and destroy sweat glands in the underarm area, resulting in reduced sweat production. Laser therapy is minimally invasive, and recovery time is relatively quick. However, it is important to consult with a healthcare professional to determine if laser therapy is a suitable option for your specific case.

Surgical Options

For severe cases of armpit hyperhidrosis that do not respond to other treatments, surgical interventions may be considered. One such procedure is called axillary sweat gland suction curettage, which involves removing sweat glands from the underarm area. Another option is thoracic sympathectomy, which involves cutting or clamping the nerves responsible for sweat production. These surgical options should only be considered as a last resort, after exhausting all other treatment avenues, and after thorough consultation with a healthcare professional.

It is important to remember that the choice of treatment for armpit hyperhidrosis should be based on individual preferences, the severity of the condition, and the guidance of a healthcare professional. Each treatment option has its own advantages and considerations, and what works for one person may not work for another.

Excessive sweating in the armpits can be a frustrating and con1dence-shattering experience. However, with the right treatment approach, it is possible to regain control over your excessive sweating and enjoy a more comfortable and confident life. Don’t hesitate to seek help and explore the various treatment options available to the one that suits you best. (The writer is the founder of Promed Aesthetics)

