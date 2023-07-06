Seeking health in sesame seeds   

Angelina Rose J By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Veganism is becoming a popular dietary trend, especially after the pandemic. If you look at a vegan’s dietary charts, you can find traces of sesame seeds among other seed supplements in various food items as they contain rich amounts of protein. Dr PV Lakshmi, chief dietician, Gleneagles Global Health City, says, “A lot of people are becoming more conscious about their skin health and hair growth. Sesame seeds contain vitamin B which will help to maintain those facets of their daily life.”

Advantages

Sesame seeds have a high calcium content which is excellent for bone health. Even if a person has 100 gm of sesame seeds, they provide 975 mg of calcium which even milk can’t even offer.

These seeds have a large amount of fibre which regulates cholesterol levels and protects the heart. They have high insoluble fibre content which prevents constipation.

Sesame seeds also contain healthy fats – polyunsaturated fats (41%) and monounsaturated fats (39%) which helps in the circulation of blood.

They have other and minerals such as iron, magnesium, and zinc that prevent inflammation, build immunity, and aid in blood cell formation.

They are also a good source for rejuvenating the skin as they have high contents of collagen which is produced by zinc that helps in repairing damaged tissues.

How to include in your diet

Can be used to make sesame balls which are good for diabetics.

Could be eaten by roasting the seeds.

Can be blended and made into a powder as a side dish for breakfast with idli and dosae.

Could be included as a garnish in a vegetable dish.

Could be used in soups.

Could be used to make granola bars and rolls.

According to Dr Lakshmi, consuming too much of sesame seeds can do more harm than good. They should be taken cautiously as they contain oxalic and phytic acids which decrease the absorption levels of calcium, iron, zinc, and magnesium. If a person wants to be aware of whether they are allergic to sesame seeds, they could consult a nutritionist or dietician before including them in their diet.

