Housekeeping staffer in Kempegowda International Airport caught stealing copper cable

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A housekeeping staffer was caught red-handed when walking away with 50 metres of copper cable wire from the premises of the Kempegowda International Airport, where construction work is under way. An FIR was filed at the KIA police station against Rahul Kumar on Tuesday and he has been terminated from service.

According to police, the case has been booked by Godrej & Boyce, which is building a Multi-Modal Transport Hub (MMTH) between Terminal 1 and 2 of the airport, under Section 379 (theft) of the IPC. Kumar is an employee of SLV Services (contracted with housekeeping work). The Mechanical, Electrical and Public Health Engineering contract for the MMTH awarded last year is worth Rs 107 crore.

A security staffer of airport operator, BIAL, noticed Kumar, a native of Bihar, walking out of the construction site with the cable around 5.30 pm on Tuesday. When questioned, he said he required the cable to make a clothesline to dry his clothes. The security personnel alerted Godrej about it. “They were very keen on filing an FIR. The worth of the cable is only Rs 3,000. However, there is a chance that more valuable items could be stolen in future. So they did not want to take any chance,” the police said. Meanwhile, Kumar is out on bail now.

