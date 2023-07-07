Home Cities Bengaluru

Soon, fines for drink-driving on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

Traffic expert M N Sreehari said the police have woken up from their deep slumber and are gearing up to catch those who drink and drive.

Published: 07th July 2023 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Soon, fines for drink-driving on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

Representational image

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the police are taking multiple steps to curb the accidents on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway with the recent move to slap fines on overspeeding vehicles, they are also contemplating penalising those who drink and drive.

The police department, led by Aditional Director General of Police (Traffic and Road Safety) Alok Kumar, who inspected the stretch, has insisted on setting up signboards stating that those who overspeed as well as drink and drive will be penalised.

“The drive to catch overspeeding vehicles has already commenced. Ramanagara police have begun the drive. Mandya and Mysuru police will also start it. Along with this, we will soon start drives to catch those who drink and drive,” a police officer said.

The official said checking for drink-driving will be held at entry points of the e-way and toll gates, and added they will rope in the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the drives.

Traffic expert M N Sreehari said the police have woken up from their deep slumber and are gearing up to catch those who drink and drive. “This should have started long back. Anyway, this is a welcome move because drivers under the influence of alcohol not only pose a threat to their lives but also to others on the road, especially on the expressway.”

They should conduct regular drives to instill fear among expressway users that they will be caught if they drink and drive and their driving licence and vehicle will be impounded if they are guilty, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway fines Drink and Drive
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp