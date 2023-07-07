Soon, fines for drink-driving on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the police are taking multiple steps to curb the accidents on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway with the recent move to slap fines on overspeeding vehicles, they are also contemplating penalising those who drink and drive.

The police department, led by Aditional Director General of Police (Traffic and Road Safety) Alok Kumar, who inspected the stretch, has insisted on setting up signboards stating that those who overspeed as well as drink and drive will be penalised.

“The drive to catch overspeeding vehicles has already commenced. Ramanagara police have begun the drive. Mandya and Mysuru police will also start it. Along with this, we will soon start drives to catch those who drink and drive,” a police officer said.

The official said checking for drink-driving will be held at entry points of the e-way and toll gates, and added they will rope in the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the drives.

Traffic expert M N Sreehari said the police have woken up from their deep slumber and are gearing up to catch those who drink and drive. “This should have started long back. Anyway, this is a welcome move because drivers under the influence of alcohol not only pose a threat to their lives but also to others on the road, especially on the expressway.”

They should conduct regular drives to instill fear among expressway users that they will be caught if they drink and drive and their driving licence and vehicle will be impounded if they are guilty, he said.

