2,454 more cops to strengthen police stations in Bengaluru

Chetan MG By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: To strengthen police stations and offices in Bengaluru city, 2,454 new posts will be created in two phases. Besides, five traffic and six women’s police stations will be set up in the city, CM Siddaramaiah said on Friday.

Noting that his government is giving utmost importance to maintenance of law and order, the CM reiterated that stringent action will be taken against those who harass people in the name of moral policing. Stern action will be taken against those spreading fake news through social media to disturb social harmony, he said.

Offices of the Criminal Investigation Department, Cyber Crime Division and Cyber, Economics and Narcotics will be upgraded at a cost of Rs 10 crore. Drones, body cameras and other surveillance equipment will be provided to the Police Department.

Siddaramaiah said Rs 10 crore will be spent on the construction of Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) at seven central jails on the lines of Bengaluru Central Jail. A sum of Rs 5 crore will be spent on building watchtowers at five central jails. “To provide employment to inmates and to ensure their rehabilitation, workshops will be modernised and new workshops will be set up in jails,” the CM said.

Under K-SAFE project of the Department of Fire & Emergency Services, a Rs 100-crore grant will be provided to purchase fire-fighting vehicles and to construct 3-Bay fire stations at Soopa, Yelahanka, Bhatkal, Arakere, Nagarabhavi, NR Pura, Shirahatti, Honnavar, Narasapura (Kolar district) industrial areas and Devanahalli Aerospace Industrial Area.

