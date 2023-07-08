Home Cities Bengaluru

2,454 more cops to strengthen police stations in Bengaluru

Siddaramaiah said Rs 10 crore will be spent on construction of  Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) at seven central jails on the lines of Bengaluru Central Jail.

Published: 08th July 2023 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Chetan MG
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  To strengthen police stations and offices in Bengaluru city, 2,454 new posts will be created in two phases. Besides, five traffic and six women’s police stations will be set up in the city, CM Siddaramaiah said on Friday.

Noting that his government is giving utmost importance to maintenance of law and order, the CM reiterated that stringent action will be taken against those who harass people in the name of moral policing. Stern action will be taken against those spreading fake news through social media to disturb social harmony, he said.

Offices of the Criminal Investigation Department, Cyber Crime Division and Cyber, Economics and Narcotics will be upgraded at a cost of Rs 10 crore. Drones, body cameras and other surveillance equipment will be provided to the Police Department.

Siddaramaiah said Rs 10 crore will be spent on the construction of  Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) at seven central jails on the lines of Bengaluru Central Jail. A sum of Rs 5 crore will be spent on building watchtowers at five central jails. “To provide employment to inmates and to ensure their rehabilitation, workshops will be modernised and new workshops will be set up in jails,” the CM said.

Under K-SAFE project of the Department of Fire & Emergency Services, a Rs 100-crore grant will be provided to purchase fire-fighting vehicles and to construct 3-Bay fire stations at Soopa, Yelahanka, Bhatkal, Arakere, Nagarabhavi, NR Pura, Shirahatti, Honnavar, Narasapura (Kolar district) industrial areas and Devanahalli Aerospace Industrial Area.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
police stations Cops bengaluru
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp