No new bhagya: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah spruces up services

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seems to have focused more on improving the services in the state capital than on announcing new projects. In all, around Rs 24,700 crore has been allocated for the overall development of Bengaluru. Of which, Rs 5,997 crore is for various projects. The government has also allocated Rs 11,926.61 crore to BDA, BBMP, BWSSB and Bescom.

The previous BJP government in its budget in February 2023 had allocated Rs 9,698 crore for the comprehensive development of Bengaluru, while in Friday’s budget, the allocations have been made under different heads for various projects.

Experts and officials working with the state government told The New Indian Express that the promise of specific allocation has not been made due to a lack of resources since the government’s priority at the moment is the implementation of five guarantees and also promises made in its election manifesto.

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

“A close analysis of the budget shows that the government has heard the appeal of stakeholders and citizens. Instead of making announcements for new projects like the much-talked-about tunnel road, it is emphasising on improving services and has spoken of clearing encroachments on storm water drains and legacy waste. The government allocated Rs 100 crore to Bangalore Solid Waste Management Corporation Ltd. It also said legal hurdles will be cleared for undertaking Peripheral Ring Road,” said an expert, seeking anonymity.

While Brand Bengaluru finds a mention, no allocation has been made. The budget details the state and central government’s contribution for suburban rail, Namma Metro and Swachh Bharat projects.

Experts, however, said the government is not focused on the long-term development of Bengaluru. Even if there were no funds, the government should have come up with policies like the Comprehensive Development Plan for Bengaluru or the metropolitan committee. But that has not been done. “The government will keep adding more allocations to the city in the supplementary budget in due course of time. The government will also come up with promises ahead of the BBMP elections. Soon after, more schemes will be introduced and included in the BBMP budget. One cannot say that allocations are limited to the city,” said a government official, requesting anonymity.

The CM announced that a park will be developed on 265-acre land after the legacy waste of 97 lakh tonnes is cleared. It also allocated Rs 1,250 crore for Bengaluru city for effective disposal of legacy waste, liquid waste and to control the flow of pollutants into rivers and lakes. An 83km high-density corridor will be developed at a cost of Rs 273 crore. An allocation of Rs 800 crore has been made for white topping 100 km of major roads in Bengaluru. The CM allocated Rs 100 crore for Indira Canteens and said they will be revived and new menus introduced.

The government also announced Rs 1,411 crore to BWSSB to upgrade 20 sewage treatment plants by March 2026. Admitting that there is no good Metro or road connectivity to Sir MV Terminal, the CM announced Rs 263 crore for the construction of a flyover.

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seems to have focused more on improving the services in the state capital than on announcing new projects. In all, around Rs 24,700 crore has been allocated for the overall development of Bengaluru. Of which, Rs 5,997 crore is for various projects. The government has also allocated Rs 11,926.61 crore to BDA, BBMP, BWSSB and Bescom. The previous BJP government in its budget in February 2023 had allocated Rs 9,698 crore for the comprehensive development of Bengaluru, while in Friday’s budget, the allocations have been made under different heads for various projects. Experts and officials working with the state government told The New Indian Express that the promise of specific allocation has not been made due to a lack of resources since the government’s priority at the moment is the implementation of five guarantees and also promises made in its election manifesto.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION “A close analysis of the budget shows that the government has heard the appeal of stakeholders and citizens. Instead of making announcements for new projects like the much-talked-about tunnel road, it is emphasising on improving services and has spoken of clearing encroachments on storm water drains and legacy waste. The government allocated Rs 100 crore to Bangalore Solid Waste Management Corporation Ltd. It also said legal hurdles will be cleared for undertaking Peripheral Ring Road,” said an expert, seeking anonymity. While Brand Bengaluru finds a mention, no allocation has been made. The budget details the state and central government’s contribution for suburban rail, Namma Metro and Swachh Bharat projects. Experts, however, said the government is not focused on the long-term development of Bengaluru. Even if there were no funds, the government should have come up with policies like the Comprehensive Development Plan for Bengaluru or the metropolitan committee. But that has not been done. “The government will keep adding more allocations to the city in the supplementary budget in due course of time. The government will also come up with promises ahead of the BBMP elections. Soon after, more schemes will be introduced and included in the BBMP budget. One cannot say that allocations are limited to the city,” said a government official, requesting anonymity. The CM announced that a park will be developed on 265-acre land after the legacy waste of 97 lakh tonnes is cleared. It also allocated Rs 1,250 crore for Bengaluru city for effective disposal of legacy waste, liquid waste and to control the flow of pollutants into rivers and lakes. An 83km high-density corridor will be developed at a cost of Rs 273 crore. An allocation of Rs 800 crore has been made for white topping 100 km of major roads in Bengaluru. The CM allocated Rs 100 crore for Indira Canteens and said they will be revived and new menus introduced. The government also announced Rs 1,411 crore to BWSSB to upgrade 20 sewage treatment plants by March 2026. Admitting that there is no good Metro or road connectivity to Sir MV Terminal, the CM announced Rs 263 crore for the construction of a flyover.