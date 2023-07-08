Notes of fluidity

Romal Laisram By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: TM Krishna is not a new name to anyone who even remotely considers themselves a Carnatic aficionado. So much so, his reputation goes beyond the world of Carnatic music and is an oft-dropped name in conversations around activism too.

Known for his quirky take on classical music, the well-known singer is also one of the few Carnatic singers who has successfully gone beyond sabha culture and is celebrated for his unique collaborations, including ones with the jogappa community and author Perumal Murugan, to name just a few. It should therefore come as no surprise when we decided to catch up with the renowned singer ahead of his performance in the city, today, to talk about what one could look forward to at the concert being presented as a part of the second edition of Sangamam by The Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives (SFPI).

“I have always enjoyed singing in Bengaluru; it is an audience that is open to new ideas and explorations. The concert, today, is titled ‘Unity in Diversity’ and we will celebrate and bring together the aesthetic, social and cultural abundance of this land. Our beauty lies in the fluidity with which we have shared, learnt and embraced many ways of living. It is this unsaid sharing that keeps us together, we must treasure it and that is what I hope to celebrate,” begins the singer.

Sangamam was created out of the passion of The Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives (SFPI) to promote Indian classical music, dance and folk art forms to a diverse audience looking to reconnect with their cultural roots. It hopes to set the stage for a captivating year-long series of musical concerts, hosting two big events every six months, along with monthly events throughout the year.

“Music has the ability to bring people together and create a common platform that transcends boundaries and differences. Both Shibulal and I have an inclination towards Indian classical music and it is our admiration for heritage and culture that sowed the seed for Sangamam a couple of years ago. Through this initiative, we aim to reach out to art admirers who are inspired by the richness of Indian music and dance forms,” explains Kumari Shibulal from SFPI.

“Perumal Murugan and I are also working on compositions based on Tamil Sangam poetry. We will be presenting them on stage for the first time in Tiruchirappalli later this month and they will be uploaded on YouTube shortly after. I will also be back in Bengaluru for my next concert in August,” concludes the maestro.

Today, 4.30 pm onwards, at St. John’s Auditorium, Koramangala.

BENGALURU: TM Krishna is not a new name to anyone who even remotely considers themselves a Carnatic aficionado. So much so, his reputation goes beyond the world of Carnatic music and is an oft-dropped name in conversations around activism too. Known for his quirky take on classical music, the well-known singer is also one of the few Carnatic singers who has successfully gone beyond sabha culture and is celebrated for his unique collaborations, including ones with the jogappa community and author Perumal Murugan, to name just a few. It should therefore come as no surprise when we decided to catch up with the renowned singer ahead of his performance in the city, today, to talk about what one could look forward to at the concert being presented as a part of the second edition of Sangamam by The Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives (SFPI). “I have always enjoyed singing in Bengaluru; it is an audience that is open to new ideas and explorations. The concert, today, is titled ‘Unity in Diversity’ and we will celebrate and bring together the aesthetic, social and cultural abundance of this land. Our beauty lies in the fluidity with which we have shared, learnt and embraced many ways of living. It is this unsaid sharing that keeps us together, we must treasure it and that is what I hope to celebrate,” begins the singer.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sangamam was created out of the passion of The Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives (SFPI) to promote Indian classical music, dance and folk art forms to a diverse audience looking to reconnect with their cultural roots. It hopes to set the stage for a captivating year-long series of musical concerts, hosting two big events every six months, along with monthly events throughout the year. “Music has the ability to bring people together and create a common platform that transcends boundaries and differences. Both Shibulal and I have an inclination towards Indian classical music and it is our admiration for heritage and culture that sowed the seed for Sangamam a couple of years ago. Through this initiative, we aim to reach out to art admirers who are inspired by the richness of Indian music and dance forms,” explains Kumari Shibulal from SFPI. “Perumal Murugan and I are also working on compositions based on Tamil Sangam poetry. We will be presenting them on stage for the first time in Tiruchirappalli later this month and they will be uploaded on YouTube shortly after. I will also be back in Bengaluru for my next concert in August,” concludes the maestro. Today, 4.30 pm onwards, at St. John’s Auditorium, Koramangala.