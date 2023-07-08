Suit yourself: A take on Karnataka Budget 2023

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While your alcoholic beverages are going to get dearer, a huge focus of the Karnataka State Budget 2023 has been on reforming the education policies in the state. Presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Budget had a little bit of everything. CE got in touch with some of the industry experts who share their views on the matter

The main thing that stands out for me in the Budget is the focus on women’s safety in the city. Bengaluru used to be a safe space for women earlier but not anymore. So, the proposed six new women police stations are welcome initiatives.

Avrril Quardos, entrepreneur

The recent hike in liquor excise duty by 20 per cent will undoubtedly have an impact on the F&B industry. While we understand the government’s need to generate revenue, this could lead to higher prices for consumers and potentially affect the demand for alcoholic beverages. However, we remain optimistic. Regarding the additional excise duty on beer, as a brewery, we view this increase from 175 per cent to 185 per cent as a significant challenge. It might impact our costs of production, which could potentially be passed on to the consumers.

Kamal Jalan, director, OIEPL Food & Beverages

I welcome the proposal to develop a film city in Mysuru in private-public partnership. We have been promised a film city for a while now. First they said they would do it in Mysuru, then it was moved to Bengaluru. But with the new Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, I think it’s a good idea to do it in Mysuru, since travel would take less time. Currently, we shoot at locations in Kolar, Channapatna, Doddaballapura, all of which are only an hour-drive from the city. But with the film city, the process will be so much easier, we don’t have to deal with security issues, and the cost will be much less as well.

Vikky Varun, actor

The education-related provisions in the Budget reflect the government’s commitment to improving the quality and infrastructure of education in the state. I hope that these initiatives will greatly benefit the students of Karnataka and enable us to provide them with a comprehensive and skill-oriented learning environment.

Neelakantha Bhanu, CEO of startup Bhanzu

In the era of cricket and football, it’s refreshing to know that the government has finally shown some interest in the uplifting of basketball. Setting up a regional basketball training camp is going to be really helpful for the underprivileged because professional training, especially in Bengaluru, is really expensive. At the end, I really hope the team, which is in charge of execution of this task, takes it seriously and ensures every buck is used to fulfil the job.

K K Karan Aiyappa, national-level basketball player

It’s nice to see that the government is focusing on promoting the state heritage and there is a lot of focus on coastal Karantaka. However, my point is that there are a lot of destinations in Karnataka which are off beat and thereby, less explored. For example, we also have Hoysala trails and Chalukya trails which needs promotion with proper infrastructure. Karnataka also has beautiful backwater, as beautiful as the Kerala ones. While what they are doing with tourism is great, they can do much better.

Lakshmi Sharath, travel blogger

Compiled by Dese Gowda, Monika Monalisa and Tunir Biswas

