Business rivalry behind caterer killing, three held in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Peenya police arrested three persons in Hassan in connection with the murder of a 33-year-old caterer, whose half-charred body was found at an isolated place in Peenya police station limits on July 2 on his wedding anniversary.

The victim, Anand, was a native of Tamil Nadu, who was staying with his wife in Hegganahalli. The accused have been identified as Satish, Putta and Dayananda.

Anand and the prime accused, Satish, were in the catering business. Anand later set up his own business which resulted in Satish losing his contacts.

Envious of Anand’s success, Satish hatched a plot to kill him and took the help of Putta and Dayananda. “Last Saturday, Satish asked Anand to throw a party on his wedding anniversary. The accused then prepared some food at Anand’s house and took it to Channanayakanapalya. They also bought liquor and went to an isolated place. Satish kicked Anand’s private parts and bludgeoned him to death. The trio then doused the body in petrol and set it ablaze. The body was found Sunday morning around 6.45,” said an officer.

After the murder, the trio went to Bagalagunte area as they had a cooking order. They switched off their mobile phones and escaped to Hassan after the news of Anand’s murder flashed in the media.

Anand’s wife who had landed at the Satellite bus stand on Mysuru Road Sunday from Tamil Nadu tried calling her husband, but it went unanswered. His wife filed a missing complaint with the Rajagopala Nagar police station and later identified his body, which was recovered from a bush in Channanayakanapalya.

