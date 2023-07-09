Green signal soon for Bengaluru restaurants to run round-the-clock

Aknisree Karthik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hotels and restaurants in Namma Bengaluru will be open round-the-clock within a week. The aim of this is to boost the image of the tech capital under the ambitious Brand Bengaluru initiative.

The demand to keep hotels and restaurants open 24x7 was a long-pending one by the Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels’ Association. While it was agreed upon by the state governments in the past, no firm commitment was made because of security reasons.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who held a meeting with the association members on Saturday, gave his approval to their proposal. PC Rao, association president, told TNSE, “We met the DyCM and submitted a proposal to keep hotels and restaurants open round-the-clock in the city. Shivakumar listened to our demands and responded positively.” “If everything goes well, an order allowing hotels and restaurants to be open round-the-clock might be issued within a week or 10 days,” the association members said.

There are over 24,000 small and big hotels in Bengaluru, 10% of them are ready to operate 24x7. This apart, many are keen on opening new hotels and restaurants only during night hours, Rao said.

On the opposition from police to keep hotels open after 10 pm, Rao said, “Shivakumar feels that our demand will help employees working night shifts, auto and cab drivers, and others. It will complement the Brand Bengaluru initiative”.

The association members also urged Shivakumar to take steps to accord “industrial status” to the hotel sector. Instead of multiple licenses such as trade, and Food and Safety Standards Authority of India, the hotels should be allowed to run on one license.

BENGALURU: Hotels and restaurants in Namma Bengaluru will be open round-the-clock within a week. The aim of this is to boost the image of the tech capital under the ambitious Brand Bengaluru initiative. The demand to keep hotels and restaurants open 24x7 was a long-pending one by the Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels’ Association. While it was agreed upon by the state governments in the past, no firm commitment was made because of security reasons. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who held a meeting with the association members on Saturday, gave his approval to their proposal. PC Rao, association president, told TNSE, “We met the DyCM and submitted a proposal to keep hotels and restaurants open round-the-clock in the city. Shivakumar listened to our demands and responded positively.” “If everything goes well, an order allowing hotels and restaurants to be open round-the-clock might be issued within a week or 10 days,” the association members said. There are over 24,000 small and big hotels in Bengaluru, 10% of them are ready to operate 24x7. This apart, many are keen on opening new hotels and restaurants only during night hours, Rao said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On the opposition from police to keep hotels open after 10 pm, Rao said, “Shivakumar feels that our demand will help employees working night shifts, auto and cab drivers, and others. It will complement the Brand Bengaluru initiative”. The association members also urged Shivakumar to take steps to accord “industrial status” to the hotel sector. Instead of multiple licenses such as trade, and Food and Safety Standards Authority of India, the hotels should be allowed to run on one license.