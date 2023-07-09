Home Cities Bengaluru

In-house corruption at Lokayukta: Special court won’t stop trial  

Further, the accused have not challenged the order about taking cognisance of the offences and framing of charges before the high court.

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The special court refused to stop the trial against accused Ashwin Yarabati, son of former Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court and former Lokayukta Y Bhaskar Rao in connection with three separate cases registered over infamous in-house corruption in the Karnataka Lokayukta.

In all these cases, both Ashwin and his father Bhaskar Rao and the then Lokayukta institution’s Public Relations Officer Syed Riyazathulla have been charge-sheeted along with other accused.

Ashwin filed a memo in two cases and another memo was filed by Riyaz seeking to stop the trial, for now, citing the recent verdict of the Karnataka High Court which held that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which probed the 2015 in-house corruption in Lokayukta had no authority to file the chargesheet as it has not declared as a police station as required under Section 173(2) of CrPC.  

While setting aside the cognisance of the offences taken by the trial court, the single judge of the high court on May 26, 2023, said the chargesheet filed against the accused deserves to be returned reserving liberty to the superintendent of police, Lokayukta, Bengaluru City Division, to submit the final report in three months.

Considering the seriousness of the case and the protracted proceedings, the high court had also said the trial court should endeavour to conclude the trial as expeditiously as possible which should not exceed one year from the date of filing of the chargesheet.

Citing this as a ground in the memo filed before the special court, Ashwin and Riyaz also quoted the 2021 judgement of the high court which held that the CCB is not declared as a police station to file a chargesheet.

The Special Public Prosecutor (SPP), representing the Lokayukta, contended that the January 2021 verdict was stayed by the Supreme Court in March 2021 after hearing the special leave petition (SLP) filed by the state government. Also, the state government is interested in filing an SLP before the Supreme Court against the high court verdict.

As such, the cases before the special court cannot be closed. Further, the accused have not challenged the order about taking cognisance of the offences and framing of charges before the high court. They cannot make use of the order passed in connection with some other case. In this case, the majority of witnesses have already been examined and the trial is in the fag end with the trial over to the extent of 80 percent, the SPP argued.  

Rejecting the memos, Judge Mohan H A, 32nd Additional City Civil and Sessions Court, noted that this court could proceed further to conclude the trial as there is no bar to proceed further in the matter for recording of the witnesses, subject to the result of the pending SLP before the Supreme Court and also in the proposed SLP to be filed by the state.

