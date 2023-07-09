Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka Health minister asks 108 staff not to go on strike

In a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, it was decided to take appropriate action so that the staff is not affected any more. 

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday urged 108 ambulance personnel not to go on strike as he has released the first instalment of arrears and promised to clear the remaining dues soon. 

Close to 4,000 employees, including ambulance drivers and emergency medical technicians (paramedical staff), across the state have been meeting medical emergencies without being paid for four months now. In June, the Karnataka State Health Cover (108) Employees Association had raised concerns over non-payment of salaries and requested the government to clear the dues till July 8 or they will go on a strike.  

The minister will also hold a meeting with the 108 staff on Monday to resolve the issue of salary arrears and further discuss their grievances and demands along with other department officials.  Gundu Rao said the lapses in the contracts of 108 ambulances during the previous government has resulted in problems in clearance of salaries. In a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, it was decided to take appropriate action so that the staff is not affected any more. 

In total, Rs 40 crore worth of funds are to be paid to GVK-EMRI, the company handling 108 ambulance services in Karnataka. The first instalment of Rs 14 crore was released on Saturday and the remaining is expected to be cleared soon. 

