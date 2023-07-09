Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman police constable files rape complaint against colleague in Bengaluru

She alleges he went back on promise of marrying her, police also book him for causing miscarriage, cheating
 

Rape, sexual harassment

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 28-year-old woman police constable filed a rape complaint against her colleague, who allegedly raped her on a false promise of marrying her. The accused is also alleged to have forced the woman to take abortion pills to terminate her pregnancy. She filed the complaint at a police station attached to the South East Division on Thursday, after the man went incommunicado. The duo earlier worked at the same traffic police station in the South East Traffic Subdivision.

The accused police constable, aged around 30, and the woman, staying off Hosur main road, are said to have been in a relationship since 2018. She complained that the accused first raped her while she was alone at her house in June 2018, and he later promised to marry her after talking to his parents. He then continued the physical relationship by taking her to different hotels on the false promise of marriage. When she was impregnated, he is alleged to have given her abortion pills. But, as she developed complications, the accused is said to have taken her to a hospital in Doddakammanahalli and got her treated, claiming that she was his wife.

“The accused then started avoiding her, saying his parents had not agreed to let him marry her. On June 16, the woman called his parents to discuss the wedding, but no one answered the phone. Later, the accused met her and allegedly abused and beat her with a lathi. The complainant got treated at a hospital in Bommasandra,” said an investigating officer, quoting the woman’s complaint.

The accused is said to have gone incommunicado since June 28. “The accused constable has been absent from duty, which amounts to unauthorised absence, much before the woman filed the police complaint. Search is on for the accused,” the officer added.

A case of rape, causing miscarriage, cheating along with other sections of the Indian Penal Code have been registered against the accused police constable.

