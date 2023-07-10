Home Cities Bengaluru

Two new contraceptive methods for women in the pipeline

Sub-dermal implant and subcutaneous injection will be started in government-run health centres in Bidar, B’luru, Mysuru and Yadgir as pilot project

Published: 10th July 2023 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2023 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnant woman

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka Health Department has decided to add two new contraceptive methods for women under the National Family Planning Programme ahead of World Population Day celebrated on July 11. Dr Chandrika BR, State Deputy Director (Family Planning), told TNIE that four districts from Karnataka have been selected under a pilot initiative for this purpose.  

The two new contraceptive methods — sub-dermal implant and subcutaneous injection — will be implemented in the government-run health centres with the aim of not controlling population but increasing the gap between the births of two children. “Appropriate gap allows both men and women to lead a more healthy reproductive and sexual life,” she elaborated. 

Bidar, Bengaluru Urban, including BBMP, Mysuru and Yadgir are the four districts where the pilot project is expected to start from August. Other contraceptive methods available free of cost in Karnataka are condoms, mala-n and chhaya tablets, copper intrauterine device (IUD) and permanent sterilisations. Most methods continue to be women-centric as the responsibility of undergoing the sterilisation process continues to fall upon them. In 2022-23, only 1,000 men in Karnataka underwent the sterilisation process in comparison to 2.5 lakh women, data from the state health department showed. 

Dr Chandrika further elaborated that the government is taking measures to train doctors and creating awareness on performing male sterilisation surgeries at the public health centre level too to improve incidence among men.

Health and Family Welfare Commissioner D Randeep said that expansion of contraceptive choices under the National Family Planning Programme is the key priority for strengthening the family planning initiative in India. 

The country has made significant progress but there is still a need to ensure healthy spacing between births. Randeep added that it is crucial to address the unmet needs for contraception in the postpartum period while reducing method specific discontinuation and improving user satisfaction.  The Health Ministry  has selected Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Assam, West Bengal, Delhi along with Karnataka to roll out the pilot project.  

TAGS
Karnataka Health Department World Population Day Family Planning
