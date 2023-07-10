Anganwadi workers to protest over ‘poor quality’ mobile phones in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Anganwadi workers, following several demands, will sit in protest on Monday, due to the alleged poor quality of phones provided to them. Under the aegis of the Karnataka State Anganwadi Workers’ Association (KSAWA), the workers have been appealing for better infrastructure to conduct surveys, including mobile phones.

Four years ago, the government had distributed over 64,000 mobile phones to them to fulfil various duties, including submitting reports and carrying out surveys in their respective districts. However, the workers

had repeatedly stated that the phones were outdated and dysfunctional, proving to be a hindrance in carrying out their duties efficiently.

The issue had particularly come to a head following the announcement of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, where women heads of families will be deposited with Rs 2,000 every month. In this regard, the workers were to be deployed to carry out surveys and collect data on the potential beneficiaries. However, stating that the phones issued to them are incapable of handling surveys, as well as preventing them from downloading additional applications needed to carry out their duties and low allowances for the maintenance of the phones, the workers have been demanding a resolution.

However, citing that there has been no response from the government on the issue, all anganwadi workers have unanimously decided to formally return their mobile phones in mass protest on Monday.

S Varalakshmi, KSAWA head, has also warned that the failure to address the issues would also lead to the inability for the government to undertake any kind of surveys effectively due to a lack of proper infrastructure.

