Home Cities Bengaluru

Anganwadi workers to protest over ‘poor quality’ mobile phones in Karnataka

Anganwadi workers, following several demands, will sit in protest on Monday, due to the alleged poor quality of phones provided to them.

Published: 10th July 2023 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2023 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Protests

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Anganwadi workers, following several demands, will sit in protest on Monday, due to the alleged poor quality of phones provided to them. Under the aegis of the Karnataka State Anganwadi Workers’ Association (KSAWA), the workers have been appealing for better infrastructure to conduct surveys, including mobile phones.

Four years ago, the government had distributed over 64,000 mobile phones to them to fulfil various duties, including submitting reports and carrying out surveys in their respective districts. However, the workers 
had repeatedly stated that the phones were outdated and dysfunctional, proving to be a hindrance in carrying out their duties efficiently.

The issue had particularly come to a head following the announcement of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, where women heads of families will be deposited with Rs 2,000 every month. In this regard, the workers were to be deployed to carry out surveys and collect data on the potential beneficiaries. However, stating that the phones issued to them are incapable of handling surveys, as well as preventing them from downloading additional applications needed to carry out their duties and low allowances for the maintenance of the phones, the workers have been demanding a resolution.

However, citing that there has been no response from the government on the issue, all anganwadi workers have unanimously decided to formally return their mobile phones in mass protest on Monday. 
S Varalakshmi, KSAWA head, has also warned that the failure to address the issues would also lead to the inability for the government to undertake any kind of surveys effectively due to a lack of proper infrastructure.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anganwadi workers Karnataka
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp