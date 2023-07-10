‘Lad’en with ideas

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an era dominated by traditional narratives and conformist thinking, an upcoming non-fiction book challenges the status quo. Penned by a city-based high school student, Karan Lad, A Glitch in the Simulation (SPARK; `175), poses tricky questions about our sense of reality, religion, morality and more.

The 17-year-old Lad, the son of former minister Santosh Lad, was first introduced to philosophy through David Fincher’s 1999 cult hit Fight Club. “I always thought differently compared to the kids around me or even some adults. As I grew up, I could not help but feel something was missing from my life or why I do not feel the kind of happiness the other kids do. Then I came across Fight Club which completely changed all ideas I had about everything. I later researched more about the philosophy and slowly got into it,” Lad adds.

Apart from German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche, whose works heavily influenced Lad, thinkers such as Arthur Schopenhauer, Niccolo Machiavelli, and Marcus Aurelius, among others also provided brain fodder for Lad’s quest for a better worldview.

But as a young author, he doesn’t expect his work to have any meaningful impact on the world. “I do not consider myself as someone who is out to make any impact on the literary field, my passion and main goal since childhood have been movies. I love storytelling and I have always wanted to write, direct and act in movies. Philosophy is something that made me realise my true identity,” he adds.

In the book, Lad attempts to build upon various ideas of acclaimed thinkers of the past, while analysing them from a modern context. Lad’s age and perspective as a student also provide a unique lens. One of the intriguing chapters in Lad’s book is titled The Death of God. He explores Nietzsche’s concept, highlighting the impact of modern science and technology on faith and meaning.

“The Death of God is basically the death of all meaning; it is more of a warning that we must either overcome the need for God or be annihilated by nihilism. For me, I see modern society as a decadent and degenerative one. I just see herds of people stuck in the cycle of life, they are unthinking and unfeeling,” he explains.

Another chapter, titled Modern Life and the Simulation delves into the increasing influence of technology on our lives and the detachment it fosters. “Struggle is fundamental for human existence and the root of all that is valuable or meaningful in life. Technology eliminates struggle; therefore, it eliminates meaning. I have strong thoughts about equality, and I feel technology is one such promoter of equality, which promotes conformity and makes everyone lazy,” he shares.

