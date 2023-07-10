Not  a smooth ride: 490 cases booked for violations on Mysuru expressway  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The police have registered 490 cases on vehicles plying on the new Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway for over-speeding and not following lane discipline. The Ramanagara police, who are spearheading the drive to catch traffic violators on the expressway with an intention to bring down the number of accidents, have booked 174 cases for over-speeding using speed radar guns. The speed-limit for vehicles on the expressway is 100 kmph.

The police have booked 137 violators for not following lane discipline, 47 for not wearing helmets and 81 for not wearing seat belts. The police have registered 51 cases for other violations. Ramanagara Superintendent of Police Karthik Reddy took to Twitter to announce that the drive to catch the violators on the expressway that started on July 4 will continue every day.

Meanwhile, cops attached to Mandya and Mysuru districts are also expected to start registering cases against the offenders. They are also planning to catch those who drink and drive in the coming days.

The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway was open for traffic last October. It has so far witnessed 296 accidents since January with 132 being fatal.

