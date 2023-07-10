Trying to escape accident, man jumps off bike, dies in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old man, who was riding pillion with his brother-in-law, was killed while the rider sustained injuries after their bike crashed into the safety wall of a flyover and the pillion fell about 10 feet down from the flyover.

The deceased has been identified as Ramkumar, a resident of Pramod Nagar near Byatarayanapura. A B.Tech graduate, he hailed from Tamil Nadu and was into share market trading. His brother-in-law Yashwant sustained a fracture. Ramkumar was married to Yashwant’s sister about a year ago.

The police said the duo along with other friends were going to JP Nagar on two-wheelers to have coffee. At 12.30 am on Sunday, they were passing on the Chennamma Circle flyover and Yashwant, who was allegedly speeding the vehicle, lost control and hit the safety wall of the down ramp. Ramkumar, who tried to escape getting hurt, jumped from the bike and fell from a height of about 10 feet off the flyover. He sustained fatal head injuries while the rider sustained a fracture in the hand.

“Both were rushed to a hospital where Ramkumar died. It was found that he was wearing a half-helmet. A case is registered against Yashwant and further investigations are on,” the Banashankari traffic police said.

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old man, who was riding pillion with his brother-in-law, was killed while the rider sustained injuries after their bike crashed into the safety wall of a flyover and the pillion fell about 10 feet down from the flyover. The deceased has been identified as Ramkumar, a resident of Pramod Nagar near Byatarayanapura. A B.Tech graduate, he hailed from Tamil Nadu and was into share market trading. His brother-in-law Yashwant sustained a fracture. Ramkumar was married to Yashwant’s sister about a year ago. The police said the duo along with other friends were going to JP Nagar on two-wheelers to have coffee. At 12.30 am on Sunday, they were passing on the Chennamma Circle flyover and Yashwant, who was allegedly speeding the vehicle, lost control and hit the safety wall of the down ramp. Ramkumar, who tried to escape getting hurt, jumped from the bike and fell from a height of about 10 feet off the flyover. He sustained fatal head injuries while the rider sustained a fracture in the hand.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Both were rushed to a hospital where Ramkumar died. It was found that he was wearing a half-helmet. A case is registered against Yashwant and further investigations are on,” the Banashankari traffic police said.