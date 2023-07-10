Home Cities Bengaluru

Trying to escape accident, man jumps off bike, dies in Bengaluru

The deceased has been identified as Ramkumar, a resident of Pramod Nagar near Byatarayanapura.

Published: 10th July 2023 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2023 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

accident_ Delhi

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 29-year-old man, who was riding pillion with his brother-in-law, was killed while the rider sustained injuries after their bike crashed into the safety wall of a flyover and the pillion fell about 10 feet down from the flyover.

The deceased has been identified as Ramkumar, a resident of Pramod Nagar near Byatarayanapura. A B.Tech graduate, he hailed from Tamil Nadu and was into share market trading. His brother-in-law Yashwant sustained a fracture. Ramkumar was married to Yashwant’s sister about a year ago.

The police said the duo along with other friends were going to JP Nagar on two-wheelers to have coffee. At 12.30 am on Sunday, they were passing on the Chennamma Circle flyover and Yashwant, who was allegedly speeding the vehicle, lost control and hit the safety wall of the down ramp. Ramkumar, who tried to escape getting hurt, jumped from the bike and fell from a height of about 10 feet off the flyover. He sustained fatal head injuries while the rider sustained a fracture in the hand.

“Both were rushed to a hospital where Ramkumar died.  It was found that he was wearing a half-helmet. A case is registered against Yashwant and further investigations are on,” the Banashankari traffic police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
riding pillion flyover Bengaluru
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp