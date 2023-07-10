Two robbed giving lift on NICE Road in Bengaluru

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two motorists were robbed by strangers in two separate incidents on NICE Road on the pretext of hitching a ride. The incidents occurred within 40 minutes near Beguru-Koppa cross bridge close to Doddakammanahalli lake in Hulimavu. Both the victims were on two-wheelers.

One of the victims, C Ilavarasan (37), a resident of BK Circle on BG Road, was returning from work when he was stopped by two men asking for lift on his two-wheeler around 9.50 pm. As he stopped his bike, the accused robbed his mobile phone and demanded money. Ilavarasan started screaming for help and ran along the road leaving his bike behind, with the miscreants in hot pursuit. After running for some distance, he got a lift from a biker and on reaching Tumakuru Road toll he called 112 to inform them about the robbery. He then returned to the spot and found his two-wheeler.

The incident happened on June 30 and the complaint was filed the next day. In another incident, 35-year-old Keval Ram, a resident of Uday Layout in Manganahalli, was robbed at the same spot around 9.10 pm. The victim after work was going towards the Mysore Road side from Hosur Road when he was targeted. On the same pretext of asking for lift, they robbed Ram of his mobile phone worth Rs 15,000.

Based on the complaints from Ilavarasan and Ram, the Hulimavu police have registered two separate cases of robbery.“The accused did not attack ither of the victims. They must have entered NICE Road from an opening near the bridge at Beguru Koppa,” said an investigating officer.

