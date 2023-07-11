Home Cities Bengaluru

79 per cent of Bengalureans open to holiday romance: Survey   

Published: 11th July 2023 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2023 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Romance, love

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Solo travelling offers people the chance for self-discovery, a well-deserved break, and the thrill of new adventures.

Bumble, an online dating and networking app recently conducted a nationwide survey, in which 83 per cent of single Bengalureans felt that dating whilst travelling is an exciting prospect, while 43 per cent said they like dating while travelling as they feel they are their best selves on a holiday. 79 per cent of Bengalureans surveyed claim that they would be open to a holiday romance. 

As solo travellers shed their inhibitions and make the most of life, could finding love and making new connections possibly be on the cards? After all, the best way to explore a new city or country is to get to know its people. When travelling, the best memories and stories are nearly always of the people you meet along the way. Here’s some advice from relationship expert Shahzeen Shivdasani: 

Give your connection clarity on your dating intentions: Be clear about what you’re looking for from the beginning. This avoids any misunderstandings and ensures you’re both on the same page.

Be open-minded: When meeting a potential date, you might normally have a mental checklist of what you’re looking for. When travelling, be open to possibilities. Just like you might be more open to new foods or activities, when you’re not home, apply that same attitude to using dating apps. Adjust your date filters – perhaps your age range, or the sort of relationship you’re after– to be a bit more flexible. 

Put your safety first: You can use video chat or voice call features to get to know your connection better before meeting up or finalising your plans. 

Clear communication: Make your intentions clear from the get-go. Be upfront with your connections if you’re looking for something casual while travelling. When it comes to holiday romances, manage your own expectations, both of you might be able to transform your holiday romance into something more, you never know! Just make sure you make the most of it while it lasts!  

