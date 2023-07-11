Home Cities Bengaluru

After release from prison, man slits wife’s throat in Bengaluru

Unable to bear his harassment, his younger girl child was staying at her friend’s house.

Published: 11th July 2023 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2023 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Crime, murder

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By  Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A city court sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his wife by slitting her throat. The convict, Balveer Singh alias Ballu (47), was staying at Agrahara Dasarahalli in the city. Singh, who hails from Agra, was supplying pan beeda to marriage halls.

He was in jail for six months after he was convicted of cruelty and harassment based on his wife’s complaint. He reunited with his wife, who was working in a factory, a year after his release from prison and took revenge.

Motive to kill

Also sentencing him to undergo one year for domestic violence, the court imposed a Rs 2,000 fine and directed the District Legal Services Authority, Bengaluru Urban District, to pay Rs 1.50 lakh each to his two children under the Victim Compensation Scheme. “... the accused was the husband of the victim and it was his duty to look after her with utmost love and affection. Here, the accused was convicted in the earlier case and came out of prison with a motive to kill his wife. Further, the accused called his wife for romance, changed her mood and committed the heinous offence,” said Judge KS Jyothishree, 71st Additional City Civil and Sessions Court, in the order.  

Unable to tolerate her husband’s torture in an inebriated state, the wife and children went to Agra. Singh, however, convinced them and brought them to the city twice. Meanwhile, he was convicted in a case registered by his wife for cruelty and harassment at Cottonpet police station in 2013. After six months of serving the term, he was released from jail. 

In 2015, he reunited with his wife. Unable to bear his harassment, his younger girlchild was staying at her friend’s house.

On September 9, 2017, after his children left home, he called his wife to join him. When she was relaxing, he increased the television volume, brought a knife from the kitchen and cut her throat at 11.45 am. He then closed the door and escaped.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru murder case Balveer Singh man slits wife’s throat
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp