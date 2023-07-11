After release from prison, man slits wife’s throat in Bengaluru

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A city court sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his wife by slitting her throat. The convict, Balveer Singh alias Ballu (47), was staying at Agrahara Dasarahalli in the city. Singh, who hails from Agra, was supplying pan beeda to marriage halls.

He was in jail for six months after he was convicted of cruelty and harassment based on his wife’s complaint. He reunited with his wife, who was working in a factory, a year after his release from prison and took revenge.

Motive to kill

Also sentencing him to undergo one year for domestic violence, the court imposed a Rs 2,000 fine and directed the District Legal Services Authority, Bengaluru Urban District, to pay Rs 1.50 lakh each to his two children under the Victim Compensation Scheme. “... the accused was the husband of the victim and it was his duty to look after her with utmost love and affection. Here, the accused was convicted in the earlier case and came out of prison with a motive to kill his wife. Further, the accused called his wife for romance, changed her mood and committed the heinous offence,” said Judge KS Jyothishree, 71st Additional City Civil and Sessions Court, in the order.

Unable to tolerate her husband’s torture in an inebriated state, the wife and children went to Agra. Singh, however, convinced them and brought them to the city twice. Meanwhile, he was convicted in a case registered by his wife for cruelty and harassment at Cottonpet police station in 2013. After six months of serving the term, he was released from jail.

In 2015, he reunited with his wife. Unable to bear his harassment, his younger girlchild was staying at her friend’s house.

On September 9, 2017, after his children left home, he called his wife to join him. When she was relaxing, he increased the television volume, brought a knife from the kitchen and cut her throat at 11.45 am. He then closed the door and escaped.

