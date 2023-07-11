Home Cities Bengaluru

Compensate us as per 2013 Act or scrap PRR, farmers tell Karnataka CM   

We explained that if we are compensated as per the Land Acquisition Act 2013, farmers will get more than four times the compensation that BDA plans to pay.

Published: 11th July 2023 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2023 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Siddaramaiah

Protesting farmers meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Nearly 200 land losers, a majority of them farmers, on Monday, staged a protest outside the BDA head office at Palace Gutahalli demanding that they be allowed to meet the chief minister in connection with compensation for their land acquired for the 73 km Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project. A few representatives got an opportunity to meet the CM at his residence later and appealed for better compensation for their lands. 

N Raghu, general secretary of the recently formed ‘PRR Farmers and Landlosers Association’ and leader of the Karnataka Rajya Raithya Sangha, told TNIE, “We met the CM at his residence around 3 pm for a brief while.

We explained that if we are compensated as per the Land Acquisition Act 2013, farmers will get more than four times the compensation that BDA plans to pay. It has been 18 years since the project was planned. If we are going to be paid the old compensation rates only then it would be better that the PRR project be scrapped.”

Raghu also questioned the rationale behind the government conveying its keenness to implement the PRR project in the recent state budget, but not making any allocation for it.

Citing his case, Raghu said, “If compensation is given as per the 2013 Act, I will get over Rs 20 crore for my 2.1 acres of land, located near Electronics City. If the old Act is followed, I would get only around Rs 4 crore.”
 

Comments

