Delivery agent stabbed trying to get his bike back in Bengaluru

Ramu told TNIE that he has received eight stitches for the stab injuries to his chest.

Published: 11th July 2023 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2023 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 21-year-old pizza delivery agent, who had lost his bike around six months, was shocked to find that it was stolen by an acquaintance. M Ramu, a resident of Sarakki in JP Nagar, opened an app to check if there had been any traffic violations and found there has been one a few days back. The link to the traffic police website showed him the place of violation where two men were on his bike. The pillion was known to one of his friends. 

He called up the accused and asked him to return his bike. He was asked to come near in front of Uday Prime Office near Konanakunte cross. When Ramu arrived at the spot, a gang of eight people tried to allegedly kill him. The victim, who filed a complaint with the Subramanyapura police station Saturday against Kiran, Raghu, and six others, is undergoing treatment.

Ramu told TNIE that he has received eight stitches for the stab injuries to his chest. “I had a Bajaj CT 100 bike which was stolen in January. I came to know about the 50 per cent discount on traffic violations. I checked if there was any violation on my bike after it was stolen. While checking for the violation which has photograph evidence, I saw two men on my bike and I recognised the pillion. I found out he was Sanju and my bike was given to him by Raghu,” Ramu said.

Raghu was a regular to Ramu’s room. When Ramu asked him about the bike, Raghu allegedly threatened him with dire consequences. “Ramu’s brother had to return money to Raghu. When the money was not returned, Raghu took Ramu’s bike. The accused have been booked for attempt to murder (IPC 307) and other IPC sections. We are looking for the accused,” said an officer.

