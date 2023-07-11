Finding a new home: Ivana Perkovic

Tunir Biswas By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Dutch influencer Ivana Perkovic was first introduced to India through Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas as a 15-year-old. While the film elevated her curiosity about this country, she discovered her love for it when she saw it with her own eyes years later.

“When I quit my job to travel in 2015, I continued to document my travels on my YouTube channel (@TravelVlogIv). It was all in Dutch back then, until I finally reached India in October 2015. In the two years that followed, I travelled all across the world, but upon my return to India in 2016, I realised this is the country where I’d like to try living. The Dutch rainy, gloomy, cold weather was making me depressed, and India checked all my boxes in terms of weather, English as a business language, travel and food. Moving here eventually in 2018 was more of a continuation of documenting my journey, than the start,” shares Perkovic.

A resident of Bengaluru for over five years, Perkovic mentions the city warmed up to her quickly. “Initially, I had to put in effort to meet new friends by going to events and connecting on Facebook groups. But the good thing is that, unlike other cities in India, many people here are outsiders too. Whether it’s foreigners, or Indians from other states, they all come here to study and work. Locals are also welcoming. I’ve learnt the complex layers of the local culture, which I’ve really come to love,” she says.

Perkovic came into the limelight because of her content across social media platforms. Her varied content also has videos that give foreigners recommendations for travelling to India. “I made a conscious choice to showcase the best of the country. It’s refreshing for Indians, as well as foreigners, to see the best of such a unique country and culture in the world. 70 per cent of my audience is 25+ years old. If I’d be misrepresenting my experiences I’d be cancelled in no time. But the comments after visiting India following my recommendations are 99 per cent positive. The best one was from a senior couple who was initially worried and never thought of India as a destination until they stumbled upon my videos. They followed my recommendations and had the best trip. Comments like that are the best daily reward for my work,” she elaborates.

For Perkovic, given a choice, home will now always be India. “Many thought it was a ‘phase’ when I left The Netherlands. But only immigrants understand how painful it is to leave loved ones, and everything familiar, for a new life. I made a lot of (conscious) sacrifices to build a new life in India, but the assumption that this was easy is wrong. The only thing that kept me going through the tough days was the deep sense of belonging and knowing India is my home. Now I’m also mature enough to understand we only have so much control in our life, and that one day I may have to return to The Netherlands because my parents are there. But if I have a choice, it will always be India for me.”

