Karnataka budget: Bengaluru to get 11 new police stations

BENGALURU: The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government has proposed 11 new police stations in Bengaluru; six women police stations and five for traffic management in the Budget last week. The Budget also mentioned the phase-wise creation of 2,454 new posts for strengthening existing police stations and offices and improving law and order in the city.

“The proposal to set up new police stations comes at a time when executive and non-executive posts in around 40 police stations in Karnataka are reportedly lying vacant with around 50 officials of the rank of police inspector and deputy superintendent of police awaiting posting after the reversal of election-related postings,” sources told The New Indian Express. There are 1,060 police stations in Karnataka.

Vacancies a concern

According to sources, vacancies are in the post of law and order, besides cybercrime, economic offences and narcotics (CEN), traffic etc. That executive posts of law and order in police stations are reportedly lying vacant is of concern, which means that there are police stations, which are allegedly functioning without inspectors. This is despite the fact that there are officials of the rank of inspectors, who are awaiting posting.

The Police Establishment Board (PEB) last held its meeting in June to reverse all election-related transfers. The date for the next board meeting to fill up vacancies is “yet to be decided”, added sources.

“That officials are awaiting posting is a huge waste of public money. It degrades the individual and collective morale of officials besides having a cascading effect on the department. Unfortunately, this is not a new phenomenon. There are various reasons for such aberrations, which include political interference in transfers and postings and officials using their political clout to get a posting of choice,” said a retired DG&IGP, who didn’t wish to be named.

The PEB, set up in 2013 in compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court in respect to police reforms, decides on the transfers, postings, promotions and other service-related matters of officers of and below the rank of DSP.

It is headed by the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) and ADGP, Administration, as the member secretary. Three senior ADGPs, Law & Order, Crime & Technical Services and Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, have been appointed by the government to the Board.

