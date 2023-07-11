Home Cities Bengaluru

'Shakti scheme' in Karnataka: Over 16 crore women avail facility in one month

Sources said the average daily ridership of BMTC in 2022 was 27.34 lakh and KSRTC 23.59 lakh which witnessed a significant jump after the introduction of the Shakti scheme.

Published: 11th July 2023 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2023 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Sources confirm there was a dip in demand for premium buses in the city after the launch of Shakti scheme

For representational purposes

By Aknisree Karthik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: One of the Congress-led Karnataka government’s five guarantees - the ambitious Shakti scheme -- that offers free travel to women in non-premium services will complete a month on Tuesday. According to data from the bus corporations, from June 11 till July 9, more than 16.09 crore women have availed the facility. The total value of the tickets issued in this period was Rs 382 crore.

Of the four bus corporations, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) recorded the highest women ridership with 5.18 crore making use of the Shakti scheme from June 11 till July 9.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) witnessed 4.83 crore women ridership, followed by North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) with 3.87 crore and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) with 2.21 crore in the said period.

KSRTC topped the total ticket value issued to women under the scheme with Rs 143.13 crore, followed by NWKRTC with Rs 99.16 crore, KKRTC with Rs 73.41 crore and BMTC with Rs 66.81 crore.

Sources said the average daily ridership of BMTC in 2022 was 27.34 lakh and KSRTC 23.59 lakh which witnessed a significant jump after the introduction of the Shakti scheme. The average daily ridership of BMTC crossed 38 lakh and KSRTC 30 lakh indicating that the ridership of men too has gone up, sources revealed adding that the revenue of the bus corporations too witnessed a jump.

“The numbers indicate that 31.72 crore passengers travelled to tourist and religious destinations in the bus corporations (including BMTC) between June 11 and July 9,” sources said. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shakti scheme 'Shakti scheme' in Karnataka Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp