Special officers to check food quality at Indira Canteens in Bengaluru  

Stating that the waste-to-energy processing plant is not working, he said the agreements will be cancelled and tenders for bio-CNG will be floated.

Published: 11th July 2023 08:55 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)  Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Monday said following directions from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to improve food quality at Indira Canteens, the Palike will appoint officers to check the food quality and also address the issue of price variations. 

Speaking to the media, Girinath said the BBMP will also launch a toll-free number -- 1533 -- to deal only with the operation and services of Indira Canteens. Girinath said that based on the government proceedings tender documents will be prepared and zone-wise tenders will be floated.

“The process will take 15 to 20 days and the previous contractors are only running the canteen at the moment. Soon, new contractors will take over and rates, as well as menu, will be changed,” he said. Following a visit by the Deputy CM to waste processing units on Sunday, Girinath said it has been decided to deploy vigilance squads to focus on garbage issues, black spots, potholes and streetlights among others.

Stating that the waste-to-energy processing plant is not working, he said the agreements will be cancelled and tenders for bio-CNG will be floated. He said all these details along with the tender documents will be sent to the government and very shortly a decision will be taken on running all the processing plants.
The chief commissioner also said the street dog census will commence on Tuesday. 

