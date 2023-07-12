Home Cities Bengaluru

Fight over girl ends in 19-year-old’s murder in Bengaluru

On Monday night, the gang called up Tahir and asked him to come near Nayandahalli Metro Station, and when he reached, kidnapped him in an auto.

Published: 12th July 2023 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A fight between two youths over a girl, ended in murder. The victim, Mohammed Tahir, 19, was allegedly kidnapped and murdered by Nyamath, of Tipunagar in Chamarajpet. 

Tahir’s father Syed Mahmood, 55, filed a case of kidnap against Nyamath and others. Tahir, a delivery boy, and Nyamath had been fighting over the girl since last year, when Tahir’s family was living in Tipunagar. Mahmood decided to shift the family to Gangondanahalli.

On Monday night, the gang called up Tahir and asked him to come near Nayandahalli Metro Station, and when he reached, kidnapped him in an auto. Suspecting Nyamath’s involvement, Mahmood went to Tipunagar and spoke to the former’s father.

They found out that Tahir was kidnapped by Nyamath. Mahmood then went to Kengeri in search of his son, but was unable to find him. On Tuesday morning, Tahir’s body was found in a bush in Uttarahalli area of Kengeri. Police arrested Nyamath and a few others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp