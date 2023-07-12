Fight over girl ends in 19-year-old’s murder in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A fight between two youths over a girl, ended in murder. The victim, Mohammed Tahir, 19, was allegedly kidnapped and murdered by Nyamath, of Tipunagar in Chamarajpet.

Tahir’s father Syed Mahmood, 55, filed a case of kidnap against Nyamath and others. Tahir, a delivery boy, and Nyamath had been fighting over the girl since last year, when Tahir’s family was living in Tipunagar. Mahmood decided to shift the family to Gangondanahalli.

On Monday night, the gang called up Tahir and asked him to come near Nayandahalli Metro Station, and when he reached, kidnapped him in an auto. Suspecting Nyamath’s involvement, Mahmood went to Tipunagar and spoke to the former’s father.

They found out that Tahir was kidnapped by Nyamath. Mahmood then went to Kengeri in search of his son, but was unable to find him. On Tuesday morning, Tahir’s body was found in a bush in Uttarahalli area of Kengeri. Police arrested Nyamath and a few others.

