Home Cities Bengaluru

Former ISRO chairman Kasturirangan undergoes angioplasty, recovering

He had suffered a heart attack when in Sri Lanka on Sunday night, and was airlifted to Bengaluru on Monday night.

Published: 12th July 2023 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Dr K Kasturirangan

Dr K Kasturirangan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Former ISRO chairman and Padma Vibhushan awardee Dr K Kasturirangan, who suffered a heart attack, underwent a complex angioplasty and is currently recovering in the coronary care unit (CCU) at Bengaluru’s Narayana Hrudayalaya (NH). 

He had suffered a heart attack when in Sri Lanka on Sunday night, and was airlifted to Bengaluru on Monday night. A preliminary assessment, followed by a cardiac MRI, determined the presence of  myocardial ischemia (decreased blood flow in arteries).

Doctors performed a complex angioplasty surgery on the left anterior descending (LAD) artery, an intravascular lithotripsy (IVL), was used to soften the dense calcium deposits within the artery, followed by stent placement using a medicated stent, the health bulletin released by NH on Tuesday stated.

“Dr Kasturirangan demonstrated good tolerance to the procedure and is currently recovering in the coronary care unit (CCU),” said Dr Bagirath R, Senior Consultant, Cardiology Adult, and Dr Uday Khanolkar, Senior Consultant, Cardiology Adult. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ISRO Dr K Kasturirangan
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp