Former ISRO chairman Kasturirangan undergoes angioplasty, recovering

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former ISRO chairman and Padma Vibhushan awardee Dr K Kasturirangan, who suffered a heart attack, underwent a complex angioplasty and is currently recovering in the coronary care unit (CCU) at Bengaluru’s Narayana Hrudayalaya (NH).

He had suffered a heart attack when in Sri Lanka on Sunday night, and was airlifted to Bengaluru on Monday night. A preliminary assessment, followed by a cardiac MRI, determined the presence of myocardial ischemia (decreased blood flow in arteries).

Doctors performed a complex angioplasty surgery on the left anterior descending (LAD) artery, an intravascular lithotripsy (IVL), was used to soften the dense calcium deposits within the artery, followed by stent placement using a medicated stent, the health bulletin released by NH on Tuesday stated.

“Dr Kasturirangan demonstrated good tolerance to the procedure and is currently recovering in the coronary care unit (CCU),” said Dr Bagirath R, Senior Consultant, Cardiology Adult, and Dr Uday Khanolkar, Senior Consultant, Cardiology Adult.



BENGALURU: Former ISRO chairman and Padma Vibhushan awardee Dr K Kasturirangan, who suffered a heart attack, underwent a complex angioplasty and is currently recovering in the coronary care unit (CCU) at Bengaluru’s Narayana Hrudayalaya (NH). He had suffered a heart attack when in Sri Lanka on Sunday night, and was airlifted to Bengaluru on Monday night. A preliminary assessment, followed by a cardiac MRI, determined the presence of myocardial ischemia (decreased blood flow in arteries). Doctors performed a complex angioplasty surgery on the left anterior descending (LAD) artery, an intravascular lithotripsy (IVL), was used to soften the dense calcium deposits within the artery, followed by stent placement using a medicated stent, the health bulletin released by NH on Tuesday stated.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Dr Kasturirangan demonstrated good tolerance to the procedure and is currently recovering in the coronary care unit (CCU),” said Dr Bagirath R, Senior Consultant, Cardiology Adult, and Dr Uday Khanolkar, Senior Consultant, Cardiology Adult.