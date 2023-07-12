Police shoot robber in leg in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A notorious criminal, who tried to attack police personnel with a weapon, was shot in the leg by the police in self-defence. The robber was wanted in nine cases.

The Seshadripuram police were trying to arrest him in Palace Grounds early on Tuesday morning when he tried to attack them, injuring a constable.

The accused, Yasar Rehaman alias Ghor, is a resident of Bhuvaneshwarinagar. Along with robberies, he was also wanted for extortion, threat and assault. On July 7, he and his associate had robbed a bank employee of her mobile phone while she was going to work.

The police had registered a case of robbery against Rehaman and his associate. The police managed to arrest Rehaman’s associate, a minor, before zeroing in on Rehaman. A team of Seshadripuram police traced him near Palace Grounds. Around 5.30 am, when the police cornered him, he attacked a constable. The inspector who warned the accused by opening one round of fire in air later shot at Rehaman’s right leg.

BENGALURU: A notorious criminal, who tried to attack police personnel with a weapon, was shot in the leg by the police in self-defence. The robber was wanted in nine cases. The Seshadripuram police were trying to arrest him in Palace Grounds early on Tuesday morning when he tried to attack them, injuring a constable. The accused, Yasar Rehaman alias Ghor, is a resident of Bhuvaneshwarinagar. Along with robberies, he was also wanted for extortion, threat and assault. On July 7, he and his associate had robbed a bank employee of her mobile phone while she was going to work.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The police had registered a case of robbery against Rehaman and his associate. The police managed to arrest Rehaman’s associate, a minor, before zeroing in on Rehaman. A team of Seshadripuram police traced him near Palace Grounds. Around 5.30 am, when the police cornered him, he attacked a constable. The inspector who warned the accused by opening one round of fire in air later shot at Rehaman’s right leg.