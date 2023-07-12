Home Cities Bengaluru

Police shoot robber in leg in Bengaluru

The police had registered a case of robbery against Rehaman and his associate.

Published: 12th July 2023 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

sHOOTING , GUN , BULLET , FIRED

Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A notorious criminal, who tried to attack police personnel with a weapon, was shot in the leg by the police in self-defence. The robber was wanted in nine cases.

The Seshadripuram police were trying to arrest him in Palace Grounds early on Tuesday morning when he tried to attack them, injuring a constable.

The accused, Yasar Rehaman alias Ghor, is a resident of Bhuvaneshwarinagar. Along with robberies, he was also wanted for extortion, threat and assault. On July 7, he and his associate had robbed a bank employee of her mobile phone while she was going to work.

The police had registered a case of robbery against Rehaman and his associate. The police managed to arrest Rehaman’s associate, a minor, before zeroing in on Rehaman. A team of Seshadripuram police traced him near Palace Grounds. Around 5.30 am, when the police cornered him, he attacked a constable. The inspector who warned the accused by opening one round of fire in air later shot at Rehaman’s right leg. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Police shoot robber in leg Bengaluru
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp