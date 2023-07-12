Home Cities Bengaluru

Threading through a new social media app  

Elon Musk taking over Twitter will be written about in history as one of the strangest business acquisitions.

Published: 12th July 2023

Meta's new app Threads, left, and Twitter. (Photo | AP)

By Hriday Ranjan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Last week, all of us woke up to the news of Mark Zuckerberg launching his own version of Twitter, called ‘Threads’. While I’m not a huge fan of Zucky, I can understand his reasons for launching Threads when he did. Similar to Arjuna shooting Karna when he was down and fixing his chariot wheel, Zuckerberg made his move as Twitter is going through a turbulent time.

Elon Musk taking over Twitter will be written about in history as one of the strangest business acquisitions. Musk wanted to send humanity to space, but inadvertently took us to the depths of hell by buying Twitter. Before Musk, Twitter used to be the place to get the fastest news. Of late, the app itself has ‘become’ the news! 

We all woke up to the small dopamine hits of hundreds of new followers, and nobody understands dopamine hits like Zucky does. His genius was to connect people’s Instagram and Threads accounts. Everytime a new social media app arrives, it puts us in a fix. I can only imagine what a nightmare it must be for influencers – to adapt to a new format and change their content – only to peddle onion oil with fortified vitamins for amazing hair! But most apps are reflections of our innate herd mentality. Remember when everybody got on ‘Clubhouse’ – the supposed next big thing? An app that lets you talk to strangers amidst VR, TikTok and online porn! It’s no surprise that Clubhouse died a slow death and nobody attended its funeral. 

It’s been a decade since social media came into our lives, but my favourite of them all remains Orkut. Today’s youngsters will never grasp the beauty of Orkut when it first came out. The nation was new to the internet and social media. The internet was something you only found on the computer. When not on your computer, you still had to still speak to people, and be polite and respectful. Orkut followed Socrates’ vision for an ideal society.  

Online anonymity is the reason behind trolling and online vitriol today. Orkut addressed this by simply making everything public – your profile, chats, and replies – were all open to all. You also got ratings from your friends - on the basis of how friendly, trustworthy and sexy (??) you were. Which meant that you had to have a good standing in society to communicate with people. I am a very political person with strong opinions, but I have always questioned bringing your politics to your Internet space. We often have different political opinions at home, but we leave them aside at the dinner table. Then how come every post of ours on social media is political? 

When Facebook arrived on the scene, Orkut seemed like Sudama in front of Krishna. Facebook featured high-res images and an intuitive UI. Unlike Orkut, it didn’t look like your scrap book from Class 6! The colours were more sober, and everything looked more professional. It was no surprise that we all fell for it, and migrated to the new, shiny social media app on the block. Orkut gradually became a joke, and terms like ‘Orkutiya’ were coined to make fun of those still lurking at Orkut. Gradually, Orkut announced that it was shutting its shutters.  

While Orkut might not get the credit, it was the finest version of internet utopia – where people were friendly, polite, and accountable to each other. Where they gleefully partook of the joys of the internet while being nice to each other. The world needs less UI, algorithms and innovations, and more spaces like Orkut. Orkut was our chance, and we collectively chose to miss the bus!

(The writer’s views are his own)

