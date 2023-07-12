Written exams to be for 80 marks: Karnataka Education Minister

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Tuesday said the system of giving practical marks for languages and other general subjects will be part of the new curriculum in pre-university colleges, making written examinations for 80 marks.

Talking to reporters, Bangarappa said, “There are 37 subjects in PUC and 30 practical marks have already been given for first and second year for subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Electronics, Home Science and Music. It has been decided to extend this to languages and general subjects with 20 marks for each.” He added that the written examinations will henceforth be for 80 marks.

In the new curriculum, 10 marks will be awarded based on continuous learning of students and 10 marks will be given based on their assignments. “This will reduce some burden for the students and their interest in practical matters will be more,” the minister added.

