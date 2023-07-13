Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru double murder accused ‘Felix’ imitated the Joker

A reported primary school dropout, Shabarish is a self-proclaimed Kannada rapper and model, and had “assumed the moniker Joker as his stage name”, said sources.

Published: 13th July 2023 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Left: Main accused ‘Joker’ Felix and his associates were arrested on Wednesday

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:   The main accused in the double murder case in Bengaluru, Shabarish alias Felix (27), was working for the fourth accused in his broadband company Gnet Broadband for 12 years. 

A reported primary school dropout, Shabarish is a self-proclaimed Kannada rapper and model, and had “assumed the moniker Joker as his stage name”, said sources. His Instagram profile, with the name joker_felix_rapper_, has over 16,600 followers. He also has a YouTube channel called JK Media, with close to 9,000 subscribers.  

In many of his social media posts, Shabarish has mimicked the legendary actor Heath Andrew Ledger in his critically acclaimed role as the psychopathic clown prince of crime — the Joker — in the film ‘The Dark Knight’ (2008). According to sources, he had gone to Kashi to expand Gnet Broadband business, and has since been seen with sacred ash (vibhuti) on his heavily tattooed face and body. He had also reportedly created a Kannada rap song ‘Nan Shiva’ on YouTube, posing on a boat in the Ganga in Varanasi. 

Soon after allegedly committing the double murder, he posted on his Instagram page a regional TV news clipping of the twin murders of MD Phanindra Subramanya and CEO Vinu Kumar of Aironics Media Private Limited, in which he is the prime accused. He and the other two co-accused — Vinay Reddy (23) and Santosh alias Santhu (26) — had allegedly “hacked the two to death with a billhook knife meant to cut coconuts”, said sources. 

Hours before he committed the cold-blooded murders in broad daylight in Amruthahalli, Shabarish had posted on his Instagram page, “Peoples always flatters and cheaters. So I hurt this planet peoples. I hurt only bad peoples. I never hurt any good people (sic)” in a manner which was a poor imitation of the Joker. “He is impulsive, inconsistent and doesn’t express much. He is not remorseful about his crime. Those who know Shabarish claimed that he is a ganja addict,” sources added. 

“Some years ago, he was allegedly stalking a girl in his office and Subramanya had asked him to stay away from her. He may have borne a grudge against him since then,” said sources.  He is originally from Shivamogga, but has not visited the district for some time. He had recently got married. 

