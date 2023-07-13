Ensuring children’s health during the monsoon season

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : As school season peaks, parents are faced with the task of ensuring their children’s health during the monsoon season. This season brings its own set of health issues, including colds, flus, eye and ear infections, lower respiratory infections, and stomach bugs.

To protect children from these infectious illnesses, Dr Sushanth Shivaswamy, a consultant neonatologist and paediatrician at Kinder Hospital, emphasises the importance of preventive measures in safeguarding children’s well-being and advises parents to teach and encourage good hand washing practices. Regular and thorough handwashing before and after mealtime, toilet use, and outdoor activities is crucial.

In addition to personal hygiene, maintaining a clean environment is essential. Schools should regularly clean and disinfect classroom materials and surfaces to minimise the spread of germs. Daily reminders to children about preventing the spread of germs and illnesses can reinforce good habits.

Dr Shivaswamy also highlights the importance of a healthy diet in boosting children’s immunity. Parents should ensure their children have a well-rounded diet that includes fruits, vegetables, greens, milk products or meat, and some dry fruits daily. It is equally important to keep sick children at home to prevent the spread of illness to others.

Parents should communicate with the school and encourage adherence to sick child policies. Ensuring routine vaccinations are up to date is crucial, and children under five or with recurrent infections should consider getting the annual flu shot before school reopening.

By following these simple precautions, parents can help their children stay healthy and happy during the school days and the monsoon season. Prevention is key, so it is important to be proactive and take necessary steps to protect children’s health.

