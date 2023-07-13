Going native   

Dr Narendra Shetty By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Herbs are used in treating illness and have their roots in an ancient holistic healing tradition that originated in Asia more than 3,000 years ago. Herbal medicines have shown an effect on cytokine secretion, histamine release, immunoglobulin secretion and class switching, cellular coreceptor expression, lymphocyte proliferation, and cytotoxic activity.

1 Shleshmaatakas leaf, fruit, and bark are distributed in temperate and tropical zones of Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and America and have been used in folk medicine for the treatment of rheumatism, painful menstruation, and gastric ulcers because of its components like alpha amyrin which acts as anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial.

2 Shatavari is an important medicinal plant of tropical and subtropical India, its roots consist of saponins, sitosterol so it’s of therapeutic interest due to its role as an immunomodulant, galactagogue, adaptogen, antitussive, anticarcinogen, antioxidant, and antidiarrheal and as a general tonic.

3 Paarijaata Actinidi family Oleaceae, is found in South Asia. Major alkaloids like quino-linolids have been isolated from its leaves, seeds, and fruits and are widely used to treat various rheumatism and other chronic disorders.

4 Atibala is used because of its chemical composition like flavonoids, triterpenoids, and sapogenins, which make it a stronger diuretic, as well as a heart tonic, antifungal, and antibacterial agent.

5 Brahmi is found throughout India. Its leaves are mainly used because of its components like triterpenoid, and saponins which act as immunomodulatory.

6 Chamomile is present across most of India. Its flowers consist of terpenoids and flavonoids which have antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties.

7 Saptaparna is distributed throughout the sub-Himalayan belt, West Bengal, UP, Bihar, and Southeast Asia. It is known to be a powerful medicinal plant that has been studied well for the bio-active principles present in the leaf, stem, and root barks. It has been used traditionally as folk remedies for the treatment of many diseases including diarrhea, dysentery, and malaria.

8 Triphala is proven to significantly prevent elevation of IL-4 levels as well as correct decreased IL-2 and IFN levels because of the active compounds present in them like gallic acid, chebulagic acid, ellagic acid, flavonoids, tannins, and phenols, which is responsible for its effective immunostimulatory and immunosuppressant properties making it a strong adversary as a plant-based immunomodulator.

9 Guduchi contains many constituents such as alkaloids, steroids, glycosides, and polysaccharides, It has been shown to possess antidiabetic, antioxidant, antihepatotoxic, and immunomodulatory properties.

10 Ashwagandha is predominantly seen in India and its components like anolide glycosides exert their immunomodulatory action by mobilising and activating macrophages and inducing proliferation in murine splenocytes.

11 Licorice is a common herb that has been used for centuries. The roots and rhizomes are the main medicinal parts of herb. It contains more than 20 triterpenoids and nearly 300 flavonoids. Studies have revealed many pharmacological properties of licorice, such as being antiviral, anti-inflammatory, antitumor, antimicrobial, and many more.

(The writer is chief wellness officer, Kshemavana)

