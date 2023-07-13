Threading cautiously

Tunir Biswas By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : With the launch of the new app Threads, Mark Zuckerberg has essentially launched another shot at Twitter owner Elon Musk as the newly-released social media app is eerily similar to the popular ‘bird app’. While, Threads, sister to Instagram, is still very new and is only at its nascent stages, there has been a lot of buzz generated around what the future holds for it and whether it can really compete with Twitter.

Rhea Karuturi, CTO of a city-based startup and an avid Twitter user, is not very keen on Threads yet. “I’m fairly active on Twitter and what I love about it is the active community and the fact that each topic blows up so quickly – it feels like everyone’s weighing in on the same topic every day, no matter how quickly that topic changes. I haven’t seen that happen with Threads yet – it might be an algorithm difference or the fact that your Threads community is seeded with people you know (from Instagram) whereas I would say 90 per cent of my Twitter community has no real world connection to me,” she says adding, “While you do develop a voice and personality on Twitter over time, when a tweet blows up, it’s because a lot of strangers relate to it – on Threads, because of its proximity to Instagram, I feel like it has to be more personal because my network already has so much context on me.”

On a similar track with Karuturi is GD Prasad, founder of a Bengaluru-based FMCG company. “I’m not sure if brands need to jump on every new shiny toy that comes along. Threads has been getting a lot of attention lately, but people are still trying to figure out what it’s all about. Plus, the algorithm on Twitter actually keeps the feed interesting. Threads is a total snooze-fest with people desperately trying to say something just because it’s the new cool thing,” he shares. It’s not just entrepreneurs and techies but the creators in the city as well, who are struggling to warm up to Threads.

Krishna Subramanian, a standup comedian in the city, feels Threads doesn’t have its own identity yet. “To me the Threads is just Twitter but with safer s***posting. Not all ideas are great but it’s great to have an app where you can just post things and see if anything sticks... Because everyone else is doing the same , ” he says.

The general consensus seems to be this: if you’re a fan of Twitter, Threads will not appeal to you. But if you’re not a fan of Twitter, even then, Threads won’t do anything for you either because of its similarity to Twitter or for sharing the same community with Instagram. Sandhya Sivakumar, a techie in the city, shares an opinion along those lines. “The hype around Threads on Instagram convinced me to install it. But I realised I would be following the same people again on Threads, which meant I would get the same type of content on both the apps with some extra features on Threads that I mostly won’t use. I also didn’t want Mark (Zuckerberg) to have a new avenue of accessing my personal data,” she concludes.

