Auto driver misbehaves with woman in Bengaluru

She then spoke to her colleagues and seniors, who helped her reach out to police and file a complaint.

14th July 2023

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old marketing business development manager of a marketing agency from Kolkata in West Bengal, approached Indiranagar police after an autorickshaw driver misbehaved with her. The woman, who is also a freelance journalist, was returning to her PG accommodation in Kaikondrahalli, when the incident happened. The accused, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, is said to have hit her on her private parts when she asked him to behave.

The incident happened opposite Udupi Park Hotel near 6th Main bus stop in Indiranagar, between 6pm and 6.20pm on Tuesday. The woman filed a police complaint later that night. She was waiting for a bus when the man drove up in the auto driver and hit her. 

“The driver misbehaved with me. He hit me when I was standing in the bus stop. I somehow escaped. As a reflex, I asked him in Hindi if he was unable to see. He started abusing me and screaming. I asked him again if he was really mad. He hit me on my private parts. One woman tried to help me, but the rest were watching and did nothing. The accused managed to escape and we were unable to catch him. I was in shock and could not chase or follow him. I was not able to note down the auto’s registration number,” the woman told TNIE, on condition of anonymity.

She then spoke to her colleagues and seniors, who helped her reach out to police and file a complaint. She also underwent treatment for the injuries sustained. She had studied in the city and started working.

“The accused is at large. We are checking CCTV footage to get more details of him and the auto,” said an officer. Indiranagar police registered a case of assault or criminal force on a woman, intending to outrage her modesty (IPC 354), causing hurt (IPC 323) and criminal intimidation (IPC 506) against the auto driver.

