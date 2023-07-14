BJP MLA booked for illegal stone quarrying in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An MLA, who was a former minister in the previous BJP government, and three others have been booked for illegal stone quarrying in Chikkajala police station limits, following a complaint filed by a tahsildar. The police are yet to establish the MLA’s role in the quarrying.

The complaint was filed by Anil Arolikar, a tahsildar working in the mini Vidhana Soudha in Yelahanka on Tuesday, after members of Jai Bhim Sene submitted a petition to him about the illegal quarrying.

The MLA is the fourth accused in the case. The three others are identified as L Anandan, V Ganesh and Radhamma. “The complainant stated that illegal stone quarrying was being carried out in government land in a few survey numbers in Hunasamaranahalli and Sonnappanahalli. The details of the survey numbers are also mentioned in the complaint.

There are allegations that explosives substances were used to blast rocks. The case is still in the preliminary stage of investigation. Notices will be served to all the four accused to appear before the investigating officer,” said an officer. The Chikkajala police have registered a case under the Explosives Act-1884 and Karnataka Land Revenue Act-1964 as well as Section 286 of the IPC (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) against the accused.

BENGALURU: An MLA, who was a former minister in the previous BJP government, and three others have been booked for illegal stone quarrying in Chikkajala police station limits, following a complaint filed by a tahsildar. The police are yet to establish the MLA’s role in the quarrying. The complaint was filed by Anil Arolikar, a tahsildar working in the mini Vidhana Soudha in Yelahanka on Tuesday, after members of Jai Bhim Sene submitted a petition to him about the illegal quarrying. The MLA is the fourth accused in the case. The three others are identified as L Anandan, V Ganesh and Radhamma. “The complainant stated that illegal stone quarrying was being carried out in government land in a few survey numbers in Hunasamaranahalli and Sonnappanahalli. The details of the survey numbers are also mentioned in the complaint.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); There are allegations that explosives substances were used to blast rocks. The case is still in the preliminary stage of investigation. Notices will be served to all the four accused to appear before the investigating officer,” said an officer. The Chikkajala police have registered a case under the Explosives Act-1884 and Karnataka Land Revenue Act-1964 as well as Section 286 of the IPC (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) against the accused.