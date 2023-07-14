Home Cities Bengaluru

Encroachers continue with building work in Vibhuthipura lake area in Bengaluru

Published: 14th July 2023 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2023 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Work on the illegal building, which was being constructed on the Vibhuthipura Lake area, was stopped only on Thursday | Express

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Days after media reports about an illegal building coming up on the Vibhuthipura Lake area and BBMP officials promising to clear the encroachment, the work on the structure is still continuing. 
The owner has now reportedly got workers to put centering sheets for roof work. Besides, illegal power connection was also taken to cut wooden planks for the centering sheets. 

Activists and residents, who are fighting to save the lake from encroachment, alleged political pressure behind officials not taking any action. 

“The ward and lake engineers were alerted about this. But they did not act swiftly. The home guards are just for namesake,” said Sathyavani Sridhar, a resident of Talacauvery Layout.

She added that the encroachers dropped names of local leaders and that the MLA gave verbal assurance to go ahead with construction.  

The workers were pressed by owner Sunitha and her husband Alex for roof work on Thursday. However, on seeing The New Indian Express reporter, the home guards stopped the work and warned the workers. Ward engineer Krishna Murthy stated that he has now deployed two people to monitor the illegal structure and prevent any further construction. “We will soon demolish the illegal building,” he said.

